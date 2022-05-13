Interim report for the first quarter 2022

OSLO, NORWAY

Please find attached the first quarter interim report for 2022 for Bank Norwegian ASA. For further information, see the full reporting material for the quarter at: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations

 

For any questions please contact:

CEO and CFO, Klara-Lise Aasen; phone: +47 47635583; e-mail: kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury, Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95891539; e-mail: mbe@banknorwegian.no

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Report for the first quarter 2022 Bank Norwegian Group