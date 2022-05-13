CELEBRATING THE PEOPLE POWERING SUPPLY CHAINS - SUPPLY CHAIN WEEK 2022

Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (May 13, 2022) – The Supply Chain Canada institutes of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and the Northern Territories present the 2022 edition of Supply Chain Week from May 16-20, 2022. The organizations, which specialize in educating, engaging, and advocating in the supply chain industry, are welcoming hundreds of industry professionals and media to learn more about the present realities that supply chains face and where they are going in the future.

“Building on the success of 2021, we are empowering the supply chain community from across the country through a variety of workshops and panels,” says Hugh Evans, President & CEO, Supply Chain Alberta Institute. “Thanks to the generosity of organizations including The Answer Company as our platinum sponsor and an expert on digital adoption, attendees will also be able to mingle with prospective employers, meet new suppliers and learn about who is active in the industry.”

Sessions include, among others, an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) panel, followed by a workshop that will focus on how these objectives can be implemented in supply chain organizations to ensure greater sustainability. Building Resiliency to Weather Impacts to Global Supply Chain Management is another session that will enlighten the audience with data from reports and surveys conducted by the Conference Board of Canada. An explanation of how recent impacts on global supply chains, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are forcing businesses to change their approach to supply chain management.

Al Millett, President of the New Brunswick Institute, points to the growing awareness of the impact of supply chains and the opportunity for the industry to advocate for the profession “We are seeing massive changes in the supply chain industry right now, so there is no better time to learn about what is happening and where the industry is going. Disruptions in the world are impacting larger economic issues like inflation and affordability, so asking how local businesses can play a role in solving these issues is what this week celebrates and fosters.”

Digital by Design will be featured on May 19 and ask: What are supply chain organizations doing to digitalize? It will feature real case examples from industry professionals.

SPECIAL MEDIA NOTE: SUPPLY CHAIN TECHNICAL BRIEF

Supply Chain Week will also feature a Special Media Technical Brief on May 17 to help media members to be better informed on what is impacting supply chains, and supply chain resiliency. Media interested in attending these sessions can email info@keill.ca for more information on registering.

ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN CANADA

Established in 1919, Supply Chain Canada is a non-profit association, that is a Federation of the National Secretariat, Provincial, and Territorial Institutes that work together to ensure Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness, and driving economic growth.

The Alberta Institute is the only legislated designation for Supply Chain professionals in Alberta. By partnering with the Institutes of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northern Territories and New Brunswick for Supply Chain Week, we believe education empowers the SCMP profession. By empowering members with career-long learning, enabling networking opportunities, and curating relevant market information, we create the knowledge and skill competencies necessary to succeed in our industry and to grow the economy in their respective provinces.