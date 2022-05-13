Lanier Biotherapeutics to Present Seminal LNR125 Publication at American Thoracic Society Meeting

BOGART, Ga., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanier Biotherapeutics Inc., (“Lanier” or the “Company”), a developer of first-in-class antibodies targeting retina, dermatology, and Type 2 Inflammatory specialty diseases, today announced that it will present a poster demonstrating the ability of LNR 125.38 (“LNR125”) to inhibit Type 2 inflammation in models of asthma caused by both allergy and respiratory viral infection at the upcoming American Thoracic Society Meeting, taking place from May 15-17, 2022 in San Francisco.



LNR125 is a first-in-class inhibitor of the Alarmin IL-25, an upstream epithelial cytokine that mediates Type 2 inflammation and is implicated in different atopic, allergic and inflammatory diseases. Lanier’s upcoming presentation will discuss key findings of its article, entitled “IL-25 blockade augments antiviral immunity during respiratory virus infection,” which has been published in the peer-reviewed journal, Communications Biology, and can be accessed here.

“We are excited to present this seminal paper, which describes LNR125’s ability to both inhibit allergic airway inflammation and augment anti-viral immunity,” said Dr. Nathan Bartlett, Ph.D., Associate Professor/Head of Viral Immunology and Respiratory Disease group, University of Newcastle, Australia. “We demonstrated that LNR125 augments anti-viral immunity in rhinovirus-infected human asthmatic bronchial epithelial cells, as well as coronavirus-infected human bronchial epithelial cells. We also showed that LNR125 boosted anti-viral immunity and reduced both lung viral load and airway inflammation in mice exposed to both rhinovirus and an allergen.”

Presentation Details

Title: IL-25 Inhibits Airway Anti-Viral Immunity and Promotes Virus Exacerbation of Allergic Airways Disease Poster Board Number: 201 Viewing Time: May 15, 2022, 9:30-10:00 am PT Discussion Time: May 15, 2022, 10:00-11:00 am PT Location: Room 203-204 (South Building, Level 2), Moscone Center

“These data add to the growing body of evidence supporting LNR125’s development for the many indications in which Type 2 inflammation plays a role, and point to this monoclonal antibody’s potential to address an unmet need in severe and moderate asthmatics whose cause of disease, allergy or viral, is often undetermined,” said Daniel White, President and CEO of Lanier. “In addition to asthma, there is a vast amount of scientific evidence for the use of an IL-25 inhibitor in conditions such as atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and even food allergies. As we continue our non-clinical development of LNR125, we are looking forward to initiating IND-enabling studies of LNR125.”

About Lanier Biotherapeutics

Lanier Biotherapeutics is a Georgia-based biotherapeutics company developing a first-in-class biologics portfolio for specialty disease, with the ultimate goal of improving the way we survive, age, and live. Lanier targets four major verticals: Multi-functional Retina, Type 2 Inflammation, Dermatology, with Licenses in Immuno-Oncology Development. Lanier’s lead development programs include LNR 653.1, a fully humanized anti-VEGF / IL-17A multifunctional antibody for the treatment of neovascularization diseases and underlying inflammation in retinal disease, and LNR 125.38, a fully humanized anti-IL-25 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Type 2 Inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.lanierbio.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Lanier Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investor & Public Relations

(646) 274-3580

stephen@kilmerlucas.com