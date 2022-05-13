Revenue of Agricultural Micronutrients Market to cross US$ 10.4 Bn by 2030, TMR Report

Albany NY, United States, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the agricultural micronutrients market to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. Increasing need to use agricultural micronutrients for depleting soil quality to prevent low crop yield or low quality of agricultural yield is fuelling the growth of global market for agricultural micronutrients.



Micronutrient deficiency is a global phenomenon but differs based on soil condition, climate, rainfall, and other environmental conditions. Declining availability of arable land due to overuse of agricultural land has stimulated the demand for agricultural micronutrients. Excess use of fertilizers such as phosphate that obstructs the availability of zinc, iron, and copper from soil for agricultural crop is compelling the use of micronutrients.

Micronutrients play an important role in sustainable crop production. The balanced use of soil treatment products is likely to help increase the availability of agricultural land and serve the growing demand for food. This opens growth prospects for agricultural micronutrients market.

Asia Pacific held the leading share of agricultural micronutrients market in 2019. Increase in demand for food for the exploding population in some countries and increasing prevalence of micronutrient deficiency boosts the agricultural micronutrients market in the region. High prevalence of deficiency of zinc, iron, and boron in developing countries related to erosion of soil nutrients due to drought, flood, and application of fertilizers with lower quantity micronutrients are some key factors driving the use of agricultural micronutrients in the region.

Agricultural micronutrients Market – Key Findings of the Report

Biofortification is gaining popularity as a sustainable and economic way to increase mineral concentration in staple crops. For example, iron fortification helps to integrate nutrients in food crops to result into high yields

Agricultural practice of paddy wheat crop rotation resulting into declined soil quality, reduced underground water table, and new micronutrient deficiencies has led to the adoption of zinc biofortification. Zinc is applied as a foliar, and is added to soil to improve cereal-based nutrition. Companies in the agricultural micronutrients market are promoting biofortification at specific and critical stages of cultivation to improve yield.

Use of manganese in agricultural crop is gaining popularity to resist diseases in crops. This is encouraging agricultural micronutrients product manufacturers to boost output capacities for manganese compounds. Manganese fertigation enables crop resistance against diseases by triggering the plant’s phytoalexins and molecular compounds, which helps to fight pathogen attack.

Significance of calcium, copper, and boron to obtain maximum crop yield is leading manufacturers in the agricultural micronutrients market to scale up production of their compounds

Keen companies in the agricultural micronutrients market are engaging in to develop novel agricultural micronutrient compounds for industrial applications. OEMs are tapping into properties of novel agricultural micronutrients that can replace metal and some standard polymers in transmissions, engines, and other powertrain components and withstand harsh ambient conditions.





Agricultural micronutrients Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing concerns of micronutrient deficiency in humans related to lack of adequate micronutrients in soil that impacts quality of yield is opening growth opportunities in agricultural micronutrients market

Growing knowledge among unorganized famers about the significance of micronutrients for healthy plant growth stimulates the growth of agricultural micronutrients market

Agricultural micronutrients Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the agricultural micronutrients market are;

BASF SE

Nouryon

Nufarm

Coromandel International

Haifa Group

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Ltd

BMS Micro-nutrients

The Mosiac Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International

Helena Agri Enterprises LLC

Compass Minerals

Valagro S.p.A





The agricultural micronutrients market is segmented as follows;

Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Product Type

Boron Crop Type Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others Application Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others

Iron Crop Type Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others Application Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others

Manganese Crop Type Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others Application Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others

Zinc Crop Type Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others Application Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others

Copper Crop Type Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others Application Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others

Others Crop Type Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Others Application Soil Fertigation Foliar Seed Treatment Others



Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







