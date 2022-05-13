Local Entrepreneur Opens Fitness Machine Technicians in the Greater Wichita Area

WICHITA, Kan., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, has begun offering services in the Wichita area. Lifelong Wichita area resident Monte McKee will own and operate the business alongside Troy Shaver, the general manager.



Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the country and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

An entrepreneur at heart, McKee opened Fish Window Cleaning in the Wichita community 16 years ago. The Wichita State alum now adds Fitness Machine Technicians to his resume. He is ready to provide a much-needed solution for repair and maintenance with a strong focus on customer service -- something he’s learned is essential to business success.

McKee will work with general manager Troy Shaver who will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations. Before this venture, Shaver gained valuable experience as a general manager selling, repairing, and maintaining fitness equipment. With over seven years of experience in the industry and being an avid fitness enthusiast, he is passionate about bringing Fitness Machine Technicians to the Wichita area.

“I have witnessed firsthand our fast-growing active community and I’m excited to work with Troy to provide a solution to the all-too-common problem people face – broken equipment,” said McKee. “With more people purchasing new equipment, it’s important to make sure it's running in top shape and to provide our community with top notch service.”

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the nation. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers notes, “Monte and Troy are very knowledgeable in the Wichita area and are passionate about their community, making them the perfect fit for Fitness Machine Technicians. We’re excited to watch them grow our Kansas market!”

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Greater Wichita Area at 316-867-3681 or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/Wichita .

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in over 100 territories across the country and five Canadian territories. For more information, visit the website at www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.

