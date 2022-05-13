neurocare group AG announces TGA approval of Apollo TMS System with product launch at RANZCP Congress in Sydney

MUNICH, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce the recent approval of the Apollo TMS system for the treatment of depression by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. neurocare will be launching the Apollo TMS system at the upcoming Royal Australian & New Zealand College of Psychiatry (RANZCP) 2022 Congress, held in Sydney from May 15-19, 2022.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) was recently added to the Medicare Benefits Schedule, a listing of the Medicare services subsidized by the Australian Government, for patients with treatment-resistant depression under psychiatric care.

Alongside the Medicare rebates, neurocare CEO Thomas Mechtersheimer believes the Apollo TMS System will be a game changer in the treatment of depression: "TGA approval of our Apollo TMS system, which already has regulatory approval in Europe and the United States, marks an important step forward in Australian psychiatry. The Apollo seamlessly integrates with our unique Digital Therapy Platform that empowers clinicians to deliver the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients."

The annual RANZCP Congress provides a unique opportunity to connect with Australian psychiatrists interested in treatment innovations and updates in their field. Earlier this year, neurocare's two-part training for clinicians looking to integrate TMS was accredited by RANZCP and is currently the only RANZCP endorsed TMS training courses in the country.

About neurocare group AG:

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) in its area that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to 3rd parties. We are currently treating about 2,000 patients annually in our own clinics. www.neurocaregroup.com

