TGS Shares Received by Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway (13 May 2022) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS held on 11 May 2022, approved that each of the Directors should receive restricted shares in the Company as part of their compensation. The Chairman of the Board received 3300 shares and the other Directors 1650 shares each. The shares were transferred to the Directors on 13 May 2022. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Directors from its balance of treasury shares. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Directors, TGS holds 1,542,953 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

Attached is the list of Directors showing the balance of TGS shares held after the issuance described above.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.



