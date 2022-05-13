JobDiva Wins ‘Top Rated 2022 Award’ From TrustRadius

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva has won a 2022 Top Rated award from TrustRadius—their third win this year, after receiving the “Best Relationship” and “Best Feature Set” awards. The Top Rated award reflects overall user satisfaction and is the strongest endorsement issued by users of the review website.



At a time of great disruption in most segments of the workforce, staffing enterprises need stable and trusted technology to propel their businesses forward. Gus Samra, JobDiva’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “We are living through a defining moment right now. Staffing priorities are shifting so it’s crucial that our technology keeps pace by accommodating and anticipating user needs. Our sophisticated software is adept at handling these changing dynamics. We are grateful for this honor and our strong customer relationships.”

TrustRadius gives these awards to Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) which offer standout customer service, feature sets and value for the price.

The Top Rated award is granted to software vendors based on review recency, traffic relevance and user ratings. In each of these categories JobDiva scored well above the average – a sign that it is continually recognized by both industry experts and clients.

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry.

A powerful cloud solution, JobDiva combines a CRM, synchronization with all major job boards and VMS providers, BI analytics, a Mobile App, and the largest resume database in the world to deliver staffing solutions with unmatched speed and precision. JobDiva offers more patent-protected features than any other solution on the market.

