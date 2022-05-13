Cancer Support Community Announces Founders Award for Innovation Honoree

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) has announced that the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson will be the recipient of the 2022 Founders Award for Innovation.

CSC will recognize Janssen at its Annual Celebration in New York City on Thursday, May 12. This year’s celebration also marks the organization’s 40th anniversary. This distinguished event is designed to honor the legacy of the Cancer Support Community and the visionary individuals and organizations who exemplify support for people living with cancer and their families and friends.

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson are committed to shaping the future of cancer treatment and making a positive impact on human health.

“At Janssen, we’re inspired by our mission to reimagine care so patients can redefine living,” said Tyrone Brewer, President, Oncology, Janssen Biotech, Inc. “As we continue to listen and learn from people whose lives are touched by cancer, we’re privileged to work with the Cancer Support Community and honored to receive this award.”

Janssen has been a steadfast, strategic partner and an early enthusiast of many of CSC’s ground-breaking education initiatives and has helped CSC inspire positive change by supporting its policy and advocacy initiatives. “We believe that Janssen’s consistent and unwavering dedication to the nonprofit community and to those touched by cancer merits special appreciation,” said CSC CEO Debbie Weir. “We see in them a company that reflects our founders’ legacy to tirelessly serve individuals impacted by cancer and are proud to have partnered with them on so many trailblazing endeavors.”

CSC’s 2022 Annual Celebration will be held in person on May 12 at 6 p.m. ET. This year's celebration will be hosted by Alysia Reiner, best known for her role as Fig on Orange Is the New Black, and David Alan Basche who played the lead on The Exes on TV Land. The evening will feature inspiring honorees, touching stories, and a memorable performance by Krysta Rodriguez, a Broadway veteran and star of the Netflix limited series Halston.

To register for the event and more information, go to https://bit.ly/AnnualCelebration22

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network of affiliates that offers the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355 or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.