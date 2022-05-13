The First Annual Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration Provides the Ultimate “Ocean to Plate” Experience

RICHMOND, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spot prawn season is now underway and Tourism Richmond is excited to welcome culinary connoisseurs from around the Lower Mainland to discover why their seafood and spot prawns are the world’s best at the first-annual Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration . Taking place until June 5, this inaugural event is open to the public and centres around Fisherman’s Wharf , in the heart of Steveston, where people can purchase live spot prawns off the returning boats and meet the local fisher families. The celebration also includes the chance to experience world-class seafood prepared exclusively for this event at participating restaurants via the “Dine About” program and cooking demos where people can learn from professional chefs how to best prepare and enjoy spot prawns and seafood.



“It’s no secret that Metro Vancouver loves their spot prawns, and fresh, quality catches are available at Fisherman’s Wharf during spot prawn season and year-round. The Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration was created to make it easy for people to not only get their hands on delicious fresh BC spot prawns, but also to meet and connect with the local fisher families that bring seafood to our plate - to experience coastal culture in a charming, intimate setting, that celebrates the many ways our local fisher families are preserving traditions and uplifting sustainable practices.” - Jaime Gusto, General Manager, Steveston Harbour Authority.

Set on the shores of the Pacific and the Fraser River, Richmond ’s Steveston Village is a picturesque destination, popular for its locally owned merchants, incredible dining options, national historic sites and it’s relaxed coastal vibe. “Billed as a foodie event for the whole family, we created the Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration to invite people from across the Metro Vancouver to experience the culture and flavours that are central to the rich culinary history of Richmond,” explains Celebration Co-Founder, Nancy Small, the CEO of Tourism Richmond. “This is one of the first major events to happen in Richmond since the start of the pandemic and we know how essential these types of events are for our local businesses, especially after all the hardships they have endured the past couple of years.”

Typically a short and sweet season, BC spot prawn season lasts about a month each year between May and June. The Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration is nestled in this window and includes the following highlights:

Until June 5: Buy off the dock at Fisherman’s Wharf daily (and plan to arrive early as the Spot Prawns often sell-out by the afternoon!). As the fishermen return with their daily catch, make your purchases and meet local fisher families and fisherman, including Steveston’s beloved Fisherman Frank.

at daily (and plan to arrive early as the Spot Prawns often sell-out by the afternoon!). As the fishermen return with their daily catch, make your purchases and meet local fisher families and fisherman, including Steveston’s beloved Fisherman Frank. May 21 & 22: Watch a Cooking Demo at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site . Learn from experts like Chef Sushila Narain from Steveston Seafood House and Chef Viray from Globe@YVR on how to properly eat and cook Spot Prawns and seafood including.

Watch a at the . Learn from experts like Chef Sushila Narain from Steveston Seafood House and Chef Viray from Globe@YVR on how to properly eat and cook Spot Prawns and seafood including. May 18-June 5: Spot Prawn Dine About Program. Make Your Reso! Experience the tastes of the region at participating Steveston and Richmond restaurants, serving local Spot Prawn dishes in partnership with Steveston Fishermen. These exclusive dishes will be available only during this program, so don’t miss out.



Restaurants Participating in the Celebration’s “Dine About” program include:

Steveston Seafood House

Britannia Brewing

Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant

Little Mexico Cantina

Bruno (at Versante Hotel)

Cask Whisky Vault (at Versante Hotel)

Oo La Cha (at Versante Hotel)

Globe@YVR (at Fairmont YVR)

Liuyishou Hot Pot-Richmond

Steveston Built

Shady Island Seafood Bar & Grill

Purpose Smoothie Co

CHJ Bistro

To learn more about the Celebration, visit: www.visitrichmondbc.com/steveston-spot-prawn-seafood-celebration/



