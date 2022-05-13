1st Capital Bancorp Announces Changes to Management Team

SALINAS, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $1.01 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today announced changes to the Executive Management Team. Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, Stuart Tripp has notified the Company of his intention to retire on June 30th, 2022. President Jon Ditlevsen will assume Mr. Tripp’s duties. In addition, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Marci Davis has submitted her resignation, effective May 24th. Deputy Chief Credit Officer, Jeff Mercer was named Interim Chief Credit Officer.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. 831.264.4000. Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

For further information, please contact: