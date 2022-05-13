Online Masters in Computer Science Software Engineering Track at Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science Prepares Software Engineers for a Brighter Professional Future

Waco, Texas, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science offers nationally ranked undergraduate and graduate programs. With qualitative and impeccable education through responsible leadership and professional practices, Baylor offers an online Masters in Computer Science Software Engineering Track.

Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science announces their online Masters in Computer Science degree program is for those motivated to earn a master's degree and pursue a senior role as a software engineer. Baylor's online Masters in Computer Science program now offers a Software Engineering Track consisting of a six-course core curriculum spanning over 15 weeks.

It will enable students to focus on Advanced Object-Oriented Development, Advanced Software Engineering, Distributed Systems, and Software Verification and Validation. Students can achieve the ACM benchmark effortlessly as the program adheres to the Association for Computer Machinery (ACM) curriculum standards. This is an excellent opportunity for those who want to put their career on the right path.

Science is built with industry demand and expectations in mind. Projections of a 22% increase in software jobs by the end of 2030 have led Baylor to offer a comprehensive and methodical software engineering track to prepare aspiring professionals for new technological frontiers.

Baylor’s online master's in computer science program will predominantly deal with software engineering with the goal to develop systematic, controlled, and efficient methods for producing and maintaining high-quality software. Degree candidates will learn how to lead projects based on ethical values and the needs of diverse audiences. Backed by a highly qualified faculty, Baylor aims at preparing students in understanding pattern specification, software architecture, microservice-based enterprise application design, code analysis, security assessment, model-driven analysis, and testing.

For more information, visit https://onlinecs.baylor.edu/online-masters-computer-science/software-engineering-track.

In an interview, Graduate Online Program Manager Sharon Moore said, "We're committed to imparting quality education and advanced educational opportunities that will create ethical and efficient practitioners who can contribute to their academic disciplines, fields, and society. Our students will learn to practice ethical behavior and decision-making skills, work with teams on complex projects, identify project conflicts, and find adequate solutions. Graduates of our program will learn to follow a systematic process to create software and graduate with a desire to improve, collaborate, and innovate."

With rigorous courses of study in general engineering, electrical and computer engineering, mechanical engineering, bioinformatics, and computer science, Baylor combines an innovative approach and practical exposure to provide students with an in-depth understanding of the subject. The online computer science masters - software engineering track aims to build related knowledge of scientific research, verification, and validation topics. Students will get an opportunity to gain knowledge about the use of object-oriented development and understand the MSA design and development using JAVA programming. By learning from nationally recognized teachers, the graduate students will get familiar with the intricate details of creating and developing programming that serves an assortment of clients.



The Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science offers unrivaled levels of education through instruction, scholarship, and service that prepares graduates for professional practice and responsible leadership with a Christian worldview. Uniquely positioned along the I-35 corridor with direct access to Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, Baylor University provides all of the benefits of a large-scale research institution with personal attention given to every student. Situated in the heart of Texas, U.S. News & World Report ranked the university among the top 5% of Best National Universities in 2021.

