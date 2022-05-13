Loonbirds NFT Drop Announced For May 17th At 7:30 pm UTC

Kallang, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The much anticipated Loon Birds NFT is about to drop on May 17th. People who win the White List spots can buy the NFTs at a discounted price of just 0.05 ETH. Buyers will be refunded 0.03 ETH after the purchase.

The Loonbirds NFT will drop on May 17th at 0.08ETH (the official price). The Loonbirds Project NFT avatar is being led by Spax*, a virtual studio supported and endorsed by a community of over a million social media followers and a laundry list of international customers. Only 10,000 are expected to drop, making it one of the most anticipated collectibles this year.

Spax* recently expanded by opening Game and Film departments that are responsible for producing content for AAA games in addition to Hollywood Blockbusters. The studio has a reputation for providing a full suite of services across some of the biggest names in the video game industry worldwide. It has been credited with contributions to titles such as Medal of Honor, Call of Duty, Battlefront, and Fallout, amongst many others.

Spax* virtual studio has also been one of the most prominent contributors to highly successful Hollywood cinematic franchises like Transformers, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Star Wars.

Loonbirds has of late decided to follow the pixel art trend similar to Moonbirds, but with significant differences being building the community that owners of the collectibles can take advantage of. Every owner gains members access to various benefits, exclusive merch, and airdrops, amongst others.

Loonbirds has a three-phase roadmap which started with the pre-mint phase of the Loonbirds Genesis NFT, scheduled to be launched in Q2 2022. A couple of limited edition physical products will be paired with equivalent avatars exclusively for rare Loonbirds Genesis NFT owners. The partnership is with a few WEB2 brands.

The second phase in the program is the mint phase, aka the Loonbirds Membership. Starting Q3 2022, Web3 implementation will be done on loonbirds.xyz. All holders will be able to unlock their Loonbirds Alpha Membership. One of the most significant advantages of the Loonbirds Alpha membership is exclusive discounts on Virtuos Studio, fashion calibrations, and limited-edition products (physical).

The third phase is dubbed the Loonbird verse, in which the company will open up land acquisition possibilities in Web3 Space. The company will achieve this by hiring and teaming up with some of the leading experts in the industry. The work of leading 3D artists and in-house developers will be leveraged to create a custom Metaverse for Loonbirds.

Readers can find out more about Loonbirds NFT by visiting loonbirds.xyz.

“Honestly, there is so much for us to say about the Loonbird NFT, but we want the token to do all the talking. We can say that this NFT offers buyers a unique opportunity not only to own a highly valuable piece of collectible, virtual art but also to reap the benefits of joining a private Discord group and having access to a laundry list of exclusives. Owners of Loonbirds will also have access to future drops and have the ticket needed to enter the metaverse as planned; this is perhaps the most exciting part of owning the NFT,” said a representative for Spax*.

He added, “We can tell you that this is an excellent investment opportunity even if you are not an art fan. There is a great deal of potential for the value of our NFTs to increase in value in the next few weeks after launch. Plus, you join a private network where you rub shoulders with other investors and industry whales. You also have the opportunity to be whitelisted for upcoming NFT projects we have planned.”

The Loonbird NFT is becoming one of the most highly anticipated NFTs to launch since the board ape, backed by a reputed studio with lots of creative muscle.

