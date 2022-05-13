Skyline Announces Continued Improvement in Operational Results During Q1 2022

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “Skyline”) (TASE: SKLN), a Canadian company that specializes in hotel real estate investments in the United States and Canada, published its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

C$000’s Q1 2022 Q1 2021 NOI1from Hotels & Resorts 8,211 8,254 NOI from Hotels & Resorts Margin 26% 29% Same Asset NOI1 8,211 4,491 Same Asset NOI Margin 26% 22% Adjusted EBITDA2 6,188 6,714 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19% 22% Net Income (loss) 680 (155) FFO1 5,254 3,332 Shareholders’ Equity 265,379 224,767

Q1 2022 Highlights

Q1 2022 same asset revenue 1 increased by 60% to $32.0 million compared to $20.0 million in Q1 2021, due to continued improvement in demand and a relaxation in operating restrictions related to COVID-19. Total revenue from hotels and resorts was $32.0 million compared to $28.2 million in Q1 2021;

grew by $58% to $5.3 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to Q1 2021 FFO of $3.3 million or $0.20 per share; On March 20, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Ithaca, New York (the “Courtyard Ithaca”) for USD $11,250 plus customary closing costs, which is expected to close during Q2 2022;

On April 21, 2022, the Company completed a refinancing with a large U.S. commercial real estate lending institution for a loan related to 12 of its Courtyard by Marriott hotels for a period of 5 years, which will be used to repay the existing loan and as a credit facility to finance future hotel renovations; and

On April 24, 2022, the Company commenced a share repurchase plan, which will be in effect until March 31, 2023, and has a maximum purchase amount of $5 million.



1 A supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of this news release.

2 A non-IFRS measure. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of Skyline’s non-IFRS measures, refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section in this news release.

Blake Lyon, Skyline’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Skyline’s operational progress continued during the first quarter of 2022. Skyline’s same asset NOI improved by more than 80% compared to Q1 2021, as travel activity continues to rebound and Skyline continues to focus on efficiency initiatives. We have begun reinvesting the proceeds received during Q4 2021 from the sale of our Canadian resorts, with the acquisition of the Courtyard Ithaca, which is expected to close in late Q2 2022. We also successfully completed the refinancing of our other Courtyard properties by entering into a 5-year loan with a major US lender, despite global uncertainty and a difficult lending environment in the US as banks are not back to normal, pre-Covid lending practices in the hotel industry. Our strong balance sheet will allow us to build on this success throughout the year as we continue to explore expansion opportunities in the select-service hotel sector.”



INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

All amounts in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

Total revenue for Q1 2022 was $32.3, compared to $31.1 in Q1 2021. Revenue from hotels and resorts increased by 14% to $32.0 due to increased demand and the relaxation of operating restrictions related to COVID-19. Q1 2021 also includes the effect of Skyline’s Canadian resorts, which were sold in December 2021 and are therefore not reflected in Q1 2022 figures. Same asset revenue increased by 60% relative to Q1 2021.

was $0.7, compared to a net loss of $0.2 in Q1 2021. Excluding minority interests, the Company had net income of $1.0 in Q1 2022, compared to net income of $0.2 in Q1 2021. Total comprehensive loss for Q1 2022 was $1.5 compared to total comprehensive loss of $1.9 in Q1 2021.



BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



Total assets as at March 31, 2022 were $560.9 compared to $579.7 as at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by lower cash balances and foreign exchange.

About Skyline

Skyline is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada. The Company currently owns 16 income-producing assets with 2,749 hotel rooms and 85,238 square feet of commercial space.

The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker: SKLN) and is a reporting issuer in Canada.

For more information:

Rob Waxman, CPA CA, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

robw@skylineinvestments.com

1 (647) 207-5312

Oded Ben Chorin

KM Investor Relations

+972-3-5167620

oded@km-ir.co.il

Additional Information:

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following measures: NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA as computed by the Company, may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Skyline also uses certain supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators. Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow, that are not disclosed directly in the financial statements and are not non-IFRS measures. Same Asset NOI is a financial measure that is calculated using the same methodology as NOI, but only including NOI from properties owned for 2 full years prior to March 31, 2022.

Further details on non-IFRS measures and Supplementary Financial Measures are set out in the Company’s Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2022 and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or MAGNA at www.magna.isa.gov.il and are incorporated by reference in this news release.

The reconciliations for each non-IFRS measure included in this news release are outlined as follows:

NOI

Skyline defines NOI as property revenues less property operating expenses. Management believes that NOI is a useful key indicator of performance on an unlevered basis as it represents a measure over which Management of property operations has control. NOI is also a key input used by management in determining the value of the Properties. NOI is used by industry analysts, investors and Management to measure operating performance of Canadian companies. NOI represents revenue from cash generating properties less property operating expenses excluding depreciation as presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Given the seasonality of its hospitality operations, NOI for a fiscal year (or trailing four quarters) is considered by Management as a more accurate measure of the Company’s performance.

Skyline calculates NOI as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income, adjusted for:

Segmented results from Development Segment



Selling and Marketing expenses



Administrative and General expenses



Alternatively, the same result is arrived at by adding segmented results (per note 13 in the consolidated financial statements) of the US and Canadian hotels and resorts segments.

NOI For the three months ended March 31 2022 2022 Operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income 6,188 6,714 Segmented results from Development Segment 50 (342) Selling and Marketing expenses 25 50 Administrative and General Expenses 1,948 1,832 NOI from hotels and resorts 8,211 8,254 Income from hotels and resorts 32,023 28,191 Operating expenses of hotels and resorts (23,812) (19,937) NOI from hotels and resorts 8,211 8,254

FFO

FFO is a non-IFRS financial measure of operating performance widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. Skyline calculates its FFO in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada White Paper on FFO for IFRS issued in January 2022, except for (i) changes in the fair value of financial instruments which are economically effective hedges but do not qualify for hedge accounting, (ii) non-controlling interest, and (iii) operational revenue and expenses from right-of-use assets. The use of FFO, combined with the required IFRS presentations, has been included for the purpose of improving the understanding of the operating results of Skyline.

Management believes that FFO provides an operating performance measure that, when compared period-over- period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy, room rates, operating costs and realty taxes and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the Company’s financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with IFRS. FFO adds back to net income items that do not arise from operating activities, such as fair value adjustments, business combination transaction costs, and deferred income taxes, if any. FFO, however, still includes non-cash revenues related to accounting for straight-line rent and makes no deduction for recurring capital expenditures necessary to sustain the Company’s existing earnings stream.

Funds from Operations (FFO) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,002 165 (Gain) loss from fair value adjustments 523 (2,394) Depreciation 3,052 4,400 Deferred tax 421 680 Derecognition of investment costs and other capital (gains) losses - (8) Revaluation component included in cost of sale, that was previously recognized in gain on fair value adjustments of investment property prior to its transfer to inventory 256 488 FFO 5,254 3,332

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company’s operations include income producing assets and revenue from the sale of developed real estate. As such, Management believes Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance for investors and debt holders.

EBITDA is defined as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Income from hotels and resorts;

Sale of residential real estate;

Less:

Operating expenses from hotels and resorts;

Cost of sales of residential real estate;

Selling and marketing expenses;

Administration and general expenses

Adjusted EBITDA does not include fair value gains, gains on sale or other expenses, and is presented in the Company’s consolidated statement of income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income.

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations combines

performance of income producing and development activities:

(In thousands CAD) For the three months ended March 31 2022 2021 ADJUSTED EBITDA from operations 6,188 6,714

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, operations and financial performance, the imposition (or relaxation) of government restrictions (including the duration and terms of such restrictions), expected consumer and commercial behaviour, as well as other risks detailed in our public filings with the Canadian and Israeli Securities Administrators. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.