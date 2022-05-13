Fairdesk Integrates with Transak as Fiat OnRamp Provider

Singapore, Singapore, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairdesk, a derivative trading platform designed for professional traders, is now excited and proud to announce that they have integrated with Transak, a single integration for applications to accept fiat-to-crypto deposits from a global user base. This allows mainstream users to access crypto by integrating a broader range of payment methods into Fairdesk such as Apple Pay, Debit/Credit Cards or even a simple SEPA/Bank Transfer.

‘This is something we must have to make crypto much more accessible and help to reduce the gap between the real-world and crypto-world.’

Fairdesk CEO, Jacky Choi said Transak caught his eye as the top fiat provider on Metamask, when seeking a Fiat-to-crypto solution.

With the Transak partnership, Fairdesk users will be able to onboard from fiat to crypto from 17 currencies initially. The partnership improves accessibility and expands Fairdesk’s footprints worldwide to more than 125 countries.

“The Transak team is excited to be working with Fairdesk and to integrate within its platform, said Sami Start, CEO, Transak. It's been a wonderful experience working with the team and we're so excited to expand the accessibility of their user base.”

Fairdesk will continuously improve its service and make it accessible from mainstream people to professional crypto traders. More currencies will be added to Fairdesk gradually and continuously expanding the countries to purchase and trade very easily through users’ local payment methods.

About Transak：

Transak is a single integration for applications to enable fiat-to-crypto on-ramp from a global user base. It does so by providing API-driven fiat payment methods to on-ramp to 100+ crypto assets and abstracting away the complexity of user KYC, risk monitoring & compliance, payment methods and customer support. Transak’s widget can be integrated into an app in just a few lines of code. Transak is backed by top VCs, including Consensys and graduated from the Tachyon accelerator program. Connect with Transak on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit https://transak.com/ for more information.

About Fairdesk：

Fairdesk is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform, based in Singapore and founded by 6 former Binance executives and 3 former Morgan Stanley architects. On Fairdesk, users can easily trade cryptocurrencies with fair and clear fees schedule and better trading experiences specialized in derivatives trading. Since the establishment of Fairdesk exchange, it has gained considerable attention and favors from experienced traders and businesses to invest in and grow with Fairdesk.

To learn more about Fairdesk, visit: https://www.fairdesk.com/

Connect with Fairdesk on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit Fairdesk for more information.





