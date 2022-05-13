Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2022, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 11, 2022 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.



Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 1

Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of votes cast

WITHHELD Honourable John R. Baird 119,796,551 97.29 3,332,915 2.71 Joanne Ferstman 115,367,332 93.70 7,762,134 6.30 Edie Hofmeister 122,351,476 99.37 777,990 0.63 W. Murray John 113,309,472 92.02 9,819,994 7.98 Pierre Labbé 121,413,943 98.61 1,715,523 1.39 Candace MacGibbon 121,680,838 98.82 1,448,628 1.18 Charles E. Page 122,632,132 99.60 497,334 0.40 Sean Roosen 116,980,314 95.01 6,149,152 4.99 Sandeep Singh 122,608,840 99.58 520,626 0.42

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No 2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of votes cast

WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor. 129,381,412 99.12 1,143,258 0.88

Approval of the Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and Approval of unallocated rights and entitlements

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements 121,104,538 98.36 2,024,803 1.64

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes by show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No 4 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation. 117,448,640 95.39 5,680,822 4.61

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 165 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

