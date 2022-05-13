Royal Farms Announces Launch of New Mobile App

BALTIMORE, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announced the launch of their updated mobile app.



The updated app will feature mobile ordering that will allow customers the ability to order ahead for delivery or pick up. Customers with the app will also be able to earn “Royalty Points” on all purchases. Two Royalty Points will be earned with every dollar spent on food and groceries, and one Royal Point for every gallon of fuel purchased at the pump. With Royalty Points, customers will be able to get free products based on the number of points saved. There will be four tiers ranging from 50 points to 400 points with each tier providing a different choice of free items ranging from coffee and fountain drinks, to breakfast sandwiches, chicken salad, as well as Royal Farms World-Famous Chicken.

“We’re excited about our updated easy-to-use mobile app and the new features that have been designed into it including the ability to provide lots of special surprise offers to our customers,” said Shelby Kemp, Marketing for Royal Farms.

Current RoFo Rewards members who verify their account will get a free small western fries and new customers who download the app will get a free any size cup of Royal Farms coffee for signing up.

Customers who upgrade their new app to RoFo Pay will save 25 cents per gallon on fuel purchases now through June 30th and then up to 10 cents per gallon thereafter.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 250 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast-food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com