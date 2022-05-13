VERB’s MARKET Platform to Host Next Wander Beauty Livestream Shopping Event on May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that Wander Beauty, the award-winning beauty brand for effortless essentials, returns to host their next livestream shopping event on MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live from Wander Beauty’s store on MARKET and will be open to the public to shop the event.



Wander Beauty has won more than 30 awards over the past seven years, including the prestigious Allure Best of Beauty Awards. Its celebrity devotees include Heidi Klum, Emma Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Molly Sims, Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington, Billy Porter, and many more. Currently available for purchase at WanderBeauty.com, Sephora (globally), Net-A-Porter (globally), Revolve.com, Nordstrom, Birchbox (US, UK), Niche Beauty (Germany), Dermstore, Cult Beauty, and The Hut Group, Wander Beauty makes its next livestream appearance on the MARKET platform.

“We really enjoyed our first livestream experience on MARKET,” said Danielle Lewis, Global Brand Educator at Wander Beauty. “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from our current customers as well as newly acquired fans of the brand who discovered our products during the livestream. We are excited to continue to build an engaged community of beauty loyalists on MARKET. As a presenter, I love that this platform allows me to demonstrate both the quality and ease of use of our products while having real-time, authentic conversations with our customers. It’s truly a unique opportunity for growth.”

“Joining forces with Wander Beauty on MARKET is a dream,” said Kate Eckman, SVP, Programming and Talent Acquisition at VERB. “I’ve been presenting on TV for nearly twenty years, and our debut show with Wander Beauty was some of the most fun I’ve had in my career. I love the freedom and flexibility, as well as the unique-to-MARKET features and functionalities that take shopping to another level. MARKET is not just a shopper and seller friendly platform to connect with your favorite brands, influencers, and celebrities – it’s a movement, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the magic.”

“I’m still receiving messages about the quality of the recent livestream event we did with Wander Beauty,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “And to all those who participated in it, that experienced it, think about how MARKET will continue to evolve over the next 6 months, the next 12 months, and beyond, with scores, hundreds, or even thousands of these events going on simultaneously, 24/7, all over the world, delivering on our vision for a new form of entertainment, truly shoppable, social entertainment.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, 10-KA, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

