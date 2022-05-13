Castle Automotive Group Promotes David Ortiz to Vice President of Variable Operations

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Automotive Group (CAG), a growing automotive retailer with corporate headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, announced today that, effective immediately, David Ortiz has been promoted to Vice President of Variable Operations.

This promotion comes as part of the organization's strategy to further accelerate Castle's growth, taking advantage of David Ortiz's vast knowledge and expertise in the ever-changing demands from its customers and their dealership experience. "David Ortiz is a vital executive on my team with an insane work ethic. His vision for what the sales and customer experience in automotive retail needs to be from the time they hit our websites through the purchase and after purchase experience will set our organization up for success well into the future. I am excited to see David grow and take on this mission," says Joe Castle, CEO.

David is a well-known expert in the automotive space, and he will be an integral part of CAG's expansion with a primary focus on modernizing the automotive retail experience through a streamlined, frictionless approach to buying and selling cars.

"David is an important asset to our group. He has demonstrated a broad understanding of store operations, integrating our acquisitions and growing our platforms in step with Castle's growth strategy. With his entrepreneurial background and approach to leading teams, he will help us better leverage our talented employees and enable us to capture potential faster." - Bob Poltiza, COO

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG): Castle Automotive Group (CAG) is a growth company powered by people and innovation and currently owns nine dealership locations with 14 new car franchises throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. It just recently launched CastleCars.com, its direct-to-consumer buying experience, where users can search for, purchase and sell motorized vehicles.

Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair and maintenance programs, and OE parts. CAG continues to invest in top markets throughout the Chicagoland area through various programs, such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, its Direct-To-Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com. #jointeamcastle

