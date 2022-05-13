The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company (the “Bank”), announced net income of approximately $472,000, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to net income of approximately $138,000, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company announced that for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,165,000, as compared to net income of approximately $307,000 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2021.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $582,000, or 50.4%, during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $57,000 and an increase in total interest income of approximately $525,000. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 the Company recorded no provision for loan and lease losses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately $40,000, or 54.5%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $171,000, or 16.4%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $25,000 and an increase in customer services fees of approximately $14,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $117,000, data processing expenses of approximately $34,000, and occupancy expenses of approximately $8,000.

For the nine-months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income increased approximately $1,500,000, or 46.3%. Provision for loan and lease losses decreased approximately $41,000, or 100.0%, during the nine-month period as compared to the same period in 2021. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $1,541,000, or 48.22%, for the nine-months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2022, total non-interest income increased approximately $109,000, or 47.8%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $492,000, or 16.4%, as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $79,000, or 58.3%, and an increase in customer service fees of approximately $30,000, or 32.6%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $323,000, data processing expenses of approximately $80,000 and professional service expense of approximately $38,000. President Little went on to say that approximately 80% of the increase in net interest income was due to growth in the Bank’s factoring of business receivables and other assets.

The Company’s total assets at March 31, 2022 were approximately $114.6 million, as compared to $112.4 million at June 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $11.2 million at March 31, 2022 or 9.7% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.4 million at June 30, 2021 or approximately 11.1% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL that conducts factoring activities. Common stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)





THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 8,460 $ 11,417 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 48,008 44,608 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 141 141 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $887 and $827, respectively 55,759 54,127 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 764 727 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 258 276 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,215 1,128 TOTAL ASSETS $ 114,605 $ 112,425 LIABILITIES

DEPOSITS $ 98,197 $ 93,839 FHLB ADVANCES AND OTHER BORROWED MONEY 1,000 430 OTHER LIABILITIES 4,257 5,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES 103,454 99,970 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding—none 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,929 13,922 Shares held in trust, 49,712 and 45,243 shares at cost, Respectively (793 ) (761 ) Retained earnings 9,234 8,070 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,409 ) 35 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,151 12,454 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 114,605 $ 112,425







THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022

(Unaudited) 2021 2022

(Unaudited) 2021



INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,666 $ 1,173 $ 4,600 $ 3,434 Interest and dividends on securities 176 145 486 440 Other interest income 4 3 9 7 Total interest income 1,846 1,321 5,095 3,881 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 109 165 359 645 Interest on borrowings 0 0 0 0 Total interest expense 109 165 359 645 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,737 1,155 4,736 3,236 Provision for loan losses 0 0 0 41 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,737 1,155 4,736 3,195 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 45 31 124 93 Net gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 Miscellaneous income 68 42 213 135 Total non-interest income 113 73 337 228 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 691 573 1,955 1,630 Office building and equipment expenses 68 60 198 180 Professional Services Expense 105 105 334 296 Data Processing Expense 191 157 551 471 Net loss on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 Other operating expense 157 146 458 427 Total non-interest expense 1,212 1,041 3,496 3,004 Income before income taxes 638 187 1,577 419 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 166 49 412 112 Net Income $ 472 $ 138 $ 1,165 $ 307 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.18 $ 1.54 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.18 $ 1.54 $ 0.40 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 756,374 761,335 757,055 761,335 Diluted 758,942 761,335 758,181 761,335



