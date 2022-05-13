"Construction Guy Can Actually Sing" Strikes Again: Crooner Gino Gerussi Sings Heartfelt Song of Peace for Ukraine

Hanover, Maryland, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gino Gerussi became a viral video sensation when "Construction Guy Can Actually Sing" was released during COVID. This blue-collared worker strikes again as the "BC Crooner" shares an original heartfelt song for peace. "Why Can't We Live as One" inspired by empathy for those affected by the Russian war against Ukraine,was written, produced, and sung by Gerussi.

The cover band, the Dance Mob, is featured in the video, Gino Gerussi (Vocal/Drums), Ian Moncur (Vocals/Guitar), and Paul Minshall (Vocals/Bass). The song has a familiar top 40 classic sound of the '80s and '90s like Toto, Journey, or Guns & Roses. Listen to the song on The Keep Smiling Movement's YouTube Channel, the 501(c)3 fiscal sponsor handling the donations.

"Gerussi's heart for others is so big that it exudes from his voice blanketing them with love and empathy," shares Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Executive Director of The Keep Smiling Movement.

Gerussi has graciously donated the song's proceeds to charity to help refugees with products and services they need to survive. In alignment of Gerussi's efforts, The Keep Smiling Movement's mission is to save lives with smiles by creating a dose of hope to be resilient no matter the challenge.

Direct donations via PAYPAL: @KeepSmilingMovement.

This musical video is a presentation of Starwire Entertainment Ltd., Starwire.io and GoatsDao.com & Gino Gerussi Publishing. Gerussi is represented by M & D Entertainment Consultants Inc., David Wolinsky and Marty Kramer, http:legalandartisticinc.com.

To book Gino Gerussi for an interview, contact Gerussi's international publicist, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com, 419-722-6931.

https://youtu.be/n_PPtkSRnpQ





###

For more information about Keep Smiling Movement, Inc. dba The Keep Smiling Movement, contact the company here:



Keep Smiling Movement, Inc. dba The Keep Smiling Movement

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

419-722-6931

info@thekeepsmilingmovement.org

Office Address: 6030 Connelly Dr., Ste 711, Hanover, Maryland, 21076



Mailing Address: 8155 Township Road 89, Findlay, OH 45840