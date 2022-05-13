Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2022 (the “Meeting”), shareholders elected all five of the proposed nominees listed in Birchcliff’s information circular dated March 28, 2022 (the “Information Circular”) and approved all other matters voted upon at the Meeting.



The matters voted upon at the Meeting were discussed in detail in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Birchcliff’s website at www.birchcliffenergy.com. The voting results for each matter voted upon are set forth in the table below and a copy of the Report of Voting Results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matters Voted Upon Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld, as applicable 1. Ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of Birchcliff to be elected at the Meeting at five. Passed(1) N/A N/A 2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following nominees as directors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff or until their successor is elected or appointed: (a) Dennis Dawson Elected(2) 145,247,788

93.29% 10,452,023

6.71% (b) Debra Gerlach Elected(2) 151,417,758

97.25% 4,282,053

2.75% (c) Stacey McDonald Elected(2) 147,974,114

95.04% 7,725,697

4.96% (d) James Surbey Elected(2) 138,377,979

88.87% 17,321,832

11.13% (e) Jeff Tonken Elected(2) 143,825,442

92.37% 11,874,369

7.63% 3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of Birchcliff, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Birchcliff, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration as such. Passed(1) N/A N/A Notes:



(1) The vote was conducted by a show of hands.

(2) The vote was conducted by ballot.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and Series A and Series C preferred shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.