Genius Group Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (the “Company” or “Genius Group”), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



With the filing of its 2021 Annual Report, the Company complies with its reporting obligations with the SEC and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The 2021 Annual Report includes the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board and its auditors' opinion on Genius Group's compliance with internal control over financial reporting.

The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found in the "Investor Relations" section of Genius Groups' website (https://ir.geniusgroup.net/), under the "SEC Filings" subsection. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2021 Annual Report, including the audited consolidated financial statements included in such report, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Genius Group’s Investor Relations team at investor@geniusgroup.net.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.7 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and will include four companies intended to be acquired at the time of, or shortly after, the closing of the company’s initial public offering (the “IPO Acquisitions”). The acquisitions of two of these four IPO Acquisitions, Education Angels and Property Investors Network, have already been consummated.

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally, mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown both organically and through acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions will be the first steps towards this expansion. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England.

Genius Group’s current plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the closing of the IPO Acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s final prospectus for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Sally Butler, Senior Account Manager, Adia PR

Tel: +44 7961 730303 Email: sally@adiapr.co.uk

Leila Dastyar, Account Manager, Adia PR

Tel: +44 7564 334198 Email: leila@adiapr.co.uk

Company Contact:

Dave Gentry, RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: +1 407 4914498

GNS@redchip.com



