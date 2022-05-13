goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2022. The results of the vote are set out below:



Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Donald K. Johnson 9,452,625 96.66% 326,957 3.34% David Ingram 9,542,081 97.57% 237,501 2.43% David Appel 9,718,526 99.38% 61,056 0.62% Sean Morrison 9,620,823 98.38% 158,759 1.62% Karen Basian 9,628,197 98.45% 151,385 1.55% Susan Doniz 9,378,973 95.90% 400,609 4.10% Honourable James Moore 9,254,461 94.63% 525,121 5.37% Tara Deakin 9,360,737 95.72% 418,845 4.28% Jason Mullins 9,694,432 99.13% 85,150 0.87%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2022 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,300 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.1 million Canadians and originated over $8.2 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, honoured by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.38 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan

Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(905) 272-2788



