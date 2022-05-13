WSP Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) virtually on May 12, 2022. A total of 96,493,216 common shares (representing approximately 81% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.



ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022, was duly elected as a Director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successor is appointed (the “Directors”). All the nominee directors were members of the Board of Directors of WSP prior to the Meeting.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Louis-Philippe Carrière 95,318,776 98.94 % 1,021,773 1.06 % Christopher Cole 93,236,027 96.78 % 3,104,522 3.22 % Alexandre L’Heureux 96,014,330 99.66 % 326,219 0.34 % Birgit Nørgaard 95,793,726 99.43 % 546,823 0.57 % Suzanne Rancourt 95,944,806 99.59 % 395,743 0.41 % Paul Raymond 95,945,129 99.59 % 395,420 0.41 % Pierre Shoiry 95,694,279 99.33 % 646,270 0.67 % Linda Smith-Galipeau 93,211,651 96.75 % 3,128,898 3.25 %

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 93,641,829 97.04% 2,851,387 2.96%

NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such advisory resolution was adopted.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 89,455,013 92.85% 6,885,536 7.15%

As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.

The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

VIRTUAL MEETING

This year again, the Corporation held its Meeting as a virtual only meeting, where all Shareholders regardless of geographic location had an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting. The virtual-only format for the Meeting also helped to mitigate health and safety risks to the community, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders in light of the current continuing COVID-19 environment. The Meeting audio webcast is available on WSP’s website in the “Investors” section.

