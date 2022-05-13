EVERPINK - the Best Auto-Staking & Auto-Compounding Protocol in the Crypto world.

Sydney, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverPink Auto-Staking Protocol is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier with 350,000% APY, and more clients and awards $EPINK token holders with the highest stable returns in crypto. Based on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) Blockchain, the EverPink Project is an extremely revolutionary step in the web 3.0 world.

The project EverPink is an initiative of highly directed, committed, experienced, and community-driven individuals that focuses on delivering easy, effortless, and uncomplicated methods and ways of rewards and Defi services to project and business owners in the crypto-space. EverPink Auto-Staking Protocol is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier with 350,000% APY, and more clients and awards $EPINK token holders with the highest stable returns in crypto.

The operation of EverPink Finance is to transform Defi with the EverPink Autostaking Protocol that delivers the industry’s highest fixed APY, rebasing rewards every 15 minutes, and a simple buy-hold-earn system that grows the wallet fast and secured. EverPink has the highest APY on the crypto market. $EPINK is a BEP20 token that rewards the holders with automatic passive interest payments every 15 minutes over the life span of 14 years until the maximum supply of 10 million tokens reaches.

Everpink provides the users with the best Auto-Staking and Auto-Computing protocol in many useful and significant ways. EverPink Coin has a total supply of 100,000,000 pinks. In the web 3.0 world, Everpink takes the market to a new level of exception. The steps will not only facilitate the users worldwide but at the same time, opens new gates for the revolutionaries in the first place.

Most significantly, in the blockchain market, Everpink allows the users to hold the currency and earn the best amount of profit. Everpink's this feature is revolutionary for individuals who don't know much about crypto. Such individuals can simply have wallets open in Everpink and earn a specific amount of earnings on regular intervals. For more details you can visit website or

