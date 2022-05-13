Dhahab Sports (DHS) Entered into the Crypto Marketing!

Dubai, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sports industry has recognized the potential that cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology provide to monetize fan involvement further, attract sponsors, and engage a global market in previously imagined ways. Passionate fans, each a digital technology citizen, consume sports and related material beyond the period of a contest. Teams, clubs, and athletic organizations are innovating to thrive in the new digital era and fulfill fan expectations.





Dhahab Sports (DHS)

With a focus on career management, Dhahab Sports Management is a sports agency run by sports experts that represents high-performance soccer talent at all levels of competition. In addition to over eight years of expertise, hundreds of international transfers have taken place with the top clubs in the Americas, Europe, the Middle west, and Asia.

Dhahab Sports (DHS) has experts in physical education, postgraduates in sports training, and a variety of other complementing courses in the sports, bodybuilding, and educational fields on its executive board.

As a result of this extensive knowledge and experience, the platform was able to establish strong working relationships with virtually all of the clubs competing in the A, B, C, and D series of the Brazilian Soccer Championship, allowing Dhahab Sports to gain access to clubs competing in the first, second, and third division series of the state championships. For financial backing, Dhahab Sport has a set of soccer players.

Brand Ambassador

Marcos dos Santos Assunção (Marcus Assunção) has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Dhahab Sports. He’s a former professional soccer player in Brazil. He is a center midfielder and was formerly known as a free-kick expert of international fame. He represented Brazil at the international level on eleven occasions between 1998 and 2000. Now he is on the Dhahab Sports team!

Work of Dhahab Sports

In addition to acting as an intermediary and providing consultation between athletes and clubs, Dhahab Sports is responsible for the overall management of all federative and economic rights. The platform has partnerships with multiple soccer schools in various nations to engage with grassroots athletes while also providing advice to the finest clubs and businesses in the world. Dhahab Sports' portfolio consists of 21 high-level athletes managed through two offices, one in Rio de Janeiro and the other in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Soccer Player of Dhahab Sports

When it comes to forming new businesses, finance is the elixir that allows the company to take advantage of growth opportunities. The Dhahab Sports platform has 21 extraordinarily competent and experienced soccer players on its list for financial backing. They are specialists in a specific position, such as left winger, center back, goalkeeper, etc. Dhahab Sports has five Stricker, two Centre Back players, two Defensive Midfielders, three Left Winger, one Right Winger, two Goalkeepers, one Center Forward, two Left Forward, and one Defensive Midfielder, one Attacking Midfielder, and one Central Midfielder. Currently, Dhahab Sports is in the IDO phase. Let's discuss the importance of IDO.

Importance of IDO for Dhahab Sports

Dhahab Sports is now in the IDO phase, which indicates that its cryptocurrency token offering will be conducted on a Decentralized Exchange (DEX). Liquidity pools (LP) are essential in IDOs because they provide liquidity after the sale of the assets. A typical IDO allows users to lock funds in exchange for new tokens during the token creation event. Some of the funds raised are combined with the new token to create an LP before being returned later to the project. IDO will provide a low-cost and easy method for Dahab Sports to distribute its tokens.

Dhahab Sport is now in the IDO phase.

