A return to tradition: Bow Valley College scholarship recipients recognized at 25th Annual Premier’s Scholarship Luncheon

Calgary, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is thrilled to resume its tradition of honouring the proud achievements of learners through its Premier’s Scholarship Luncheon. After a two-year hiatus from in-person celebrations, Premier Jason Kenney was on hand to recognize the 2022 recipients for their academic success.

“The Bow Valley College students receiving a Premier’s Scholarship exemplify all things great about our province,” says Premier Jason Kenney.

“They achieved outstanding academic achievement while also contributing to their community – and many of them did so while facing personal challenges. Through a high-quality education, these students have gained skills that will help fuel Alberta’s diversified economy,” says Premier Kenney.

The 25th Annual Premier’s Scholarship Luncheon saw 11 exceptional Bow Valley College students receive awards. They join more than 275 learners who have been able to reach their academic, career, and life goals through donor contributions and matching funds.

“The Premier’s Scholarship awards are a fitting way to commend our learners for their inspiring commitment to their education and our community,” says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College.

“We congratulate this year’s recipients and thank our supporters for their ongoing contributions. We would also like to acknowledge Premier Kenney and the Government of Alberta for their continued partnership through the pandemic and as we return to our in-person celebrations,” says Dr. Mwaba.

The Premier’s Scholarship Luncheon is a critical fundraiser for the College because it helps remove financial barriers, empowering students to focus on their studies. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Trico Homes. Signature Sponsors include TC Energy, AltaLink, CN Rail, Rogers, and Boyden. In addition, Boyden is contributing a $20,000 matching gift.

“We want to thank the generous sponsors who recognize that higher education is critical to the success of these talented students in our new era of prosperity,” says Premier Kenney. “The commitment of these learners, the funding provided to support them, and the vision of Bow Valley College demonstrate that Alberta is back, and the best is yet to come.”

Faculty members choose the prestigious Premier’s Scholarship recipients based on academic excellence and financial need. Six students received $3,500 this year.

The Premier’s Community Commitment Scholarship celebrates students who demonstrate a commitment to building strong communities. Learners apply for this award and are selected based on their outstanding volunteer activities. Five recipients of this award received $3,000 each this year.

For media use:

B-roll and clips of Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President & CEO, Bow Valley College

For any additional information and interview requests, please contact us or visit bowvalleycollege.ca.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s largest Comprehensive Community College — with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines for healthcare and social programs. One of Canada’s top 50 research colleges, Bow Valley College invests in virtual reality (VR), Work Integrated Learning (WIL), micro-credentials, and foundational opportunities.

-30-

Attachment