Bacteriophage Market [2022] Size, Share | Industry Future Growth, Recent Demand, Current Trends, Company Profiles, Expansion Plans, Development, Revenue, SWOT Analysis & Volume Forecast | Business Research Insights

Global Bacteriophage Market research report 2022-2027 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bacteriophage industry with a focus on the global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bacteriophage manufacturers. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bacteriophage Market

The global bacteriophage market size was USD 29 million in 2020. As per our research, the market is projected to touch USD 83 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Bacteriophage Market 2022 delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenarios, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players in the global Bacteriophage market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Bacteriophage Market trends, volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Bacteriophage Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

The Major Key Players Listed in Bacteriophage Market Report are:

NPO Microgen (Russia)

Proteon Pharmaceuticals (Poland)

Phagelux (China)

Intralytix (U.S.)

Micreos (Netherlands)

Eliava BioPreparations (Georgia)

Locus Biosciences, Inc (U.S.)

Pharmex Group, LLC (Ukraine)

Pherecydes Pharma (France)

APS Biocontrol Ltd. (APS) (U.K.)

Qingdao Phagepharm Bio-tech (China)

Fixed-Phage Limited (U.K.)

Zeptometrix (New York)

Phage International, Inc. (U.S.)

MicroMir (India)

iNtODEWORLD, Inc. (U.S.)

NEXTBIOTICS (U.S.)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Innophage (Portugal)

Bacteriophage Market Segmentation by Type:

dsDNA Bacterial phage

ssDNA Bacteriophage

SsRNA phage therapy and others.

Bacteriophage Market Segmentation by Application:

animal health

aquaculture

agriculture

food industry

human health, and Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Bacteriophage in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

