Thunder Lands Gets a New Round of Project Development Thanks to Multiple Major Events

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Lands, a virtual gaming metaverse set in the Dark Fantasy genre, is preparing for an IDO and a first release of NFT collections. The project was announced in 2021, has been systematically developing during the last months, and now, thanks to several important events, is gaining new momentum in the GameFi market. Thunder Lands stands out from the competition through its atypical visuals and gameplay solutions for P2E projects, satisfying the need of users for a high-quality MMO RPG in a fantasy setting with integrated blockchain mechanics.



GameFi requires a balance between interesting and addictive gameplay and well-implemented earning mechanics. In Thunder Lands, this balance is given. The game offers a unique gameplay which is based on the latest technological standards of the P2E world. The conventional gaming part is built on Unreal Engine 5, which allows completely new opportunities in terms of gameplay. Thunder Lands is based on the technologically advanced and popular platform called Polygon, which offers new standards for many applications from decentralized exchanges to lending protocols.

Thunder Lands' recent partnerships with YGG SEA and CGU leave no doubt about the game's potential and show that guilds are willing to invest into the in-game assets that are backed by a strong team and great technology.

When it comes to earning mechanisms in the game, there are several of them. NFT artifacts for example allow to level up in the game — get rare resources, pump damage and armor in the battle. In the near future, the first collections of those NFTs will be released, where players can snatch a piece of Thunder Lands for future resale or nomination in the game.

Some resources in the game cost real project tokens called TNDR. The TNDR IDO itself will take place in the near future.

By participating in the project at such early stages, early adopters get the opportunity to purchase valuable NFT artifacts and project tokens, which are important to proceed in the game and making profits, on the most favorable terms.

Thunder Lands token IDO will take place on CheersLand, Matic, SafeLaunch and TrustPad launchpads with a total supply of 288 million.

