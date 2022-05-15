Banff Sunshine Village's Legendary End of Season Slush Cup Returns on May 23, 2022

BANFF, Alberta, May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After three long years, Banff Sunshine's Legendary end-of-season Slush Cup returns on May 23, 2022. This year's event will be the first Slush Cup the resort has hosted since winning Travel Alberta's "Event of the Year," Alto award for Slush Cup after hosting their 91st annual Slush Cup back in 2019.

"What started as a dare has been through many reincarnations as it has transformed from a campy end-of-season staff party to the world-famous final splash end of ski season party it's become," Explains Kendra Scurfield, Director of Brand and Communications.

Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup is an end of ski season celebration that marks the final splash of winter for the Banff world-class ski and snowboard resort. The famed end of winter event attracts skiers, snowboarders, and party seekers from across Canada and beyond.

"The origin of Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup has been traced back to the resort's early days - when two avid spring skiers came across a fresh pond of meltwater while skiing what is now Banff Sunshine Village. Legend has it, Cyril Paris (one of the two skiers) kindly dared his friend to ski across the newly minted meltwater lake. In return, his friend, Peter Whyte, asked him to hold his drink before getting into a solid tuck," continues Scurfield.

New for 2022, the Banff Resort is investing in upping the production of their final splash of winter. For the 2022 Slush Cup, guests will have more opportunities to participate in the festivities. Scurfield says, "This year, we are excited to host a halftime race in our slush cup pool sponsored by Century Downs Racetrack and Casino."

Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup event is the final day of the ski and snowboard season at Banff Sunshine Village, home of Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Riding. Slush Cup, held on Monday, May 23, is the marquee headline of the resort's three-day end-of-season Slush Cup Long Weekend Festival. Slush Cup Weekend kicks off on Saturday, May 20, with the Slushine Rail Jam, is followed on Sunday the 21st with the All-Ages Water Gate Banked Slalom, and closes with the 92nd Slush Cup on Monday, May 23. The event will run from noon to 4 pm. Any Banff Sunshine lift ticket includes entry to Slush Cup and all Slush Cup Long Weekend Events.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Banff Sunshine Village is the premier ski and snowboard destination in the Canadian Rockies. The resort is known for its all-natural snow, its stunning alpine vistas, and its long season spanning from early November to late May. This year, the Rocky Mountain Resort will be wide open until May 23, 2022.

For more information contact Kendra Scurfield, For more information about the return of Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

