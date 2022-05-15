Experts Explain How to Stop a Pet From Jumping on the Couch

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although many pet owners enjoy snuggling up to their furry friend on the couch, some owners understandably get frustrated when they come home to dirty paw prints, malted hair or scratches on their furniture. Aussie Pet Doors, the leading provider of dog beds, outdoor and indoor toys and more, reveals their top tips for training a pet not to jump up on furniture uninvited.

First and foremost, Aussie Pet Doors recommends providing an alternative spot for pets to lounge in - dog beds, large floor cushions, or even a cosy blanket will suffice. Not only does this ensure the pet will have a soft, comfortable place to relax in that isn't the couch, but it provides an allocated space that is entirely their own. As an added bonus, this will train the pet to sleep in that bed or on that cushion anywhere, making travel much easier. The pet experts advise creating brand-new commands to indicate when the pet should go to that spot and when they can leave that space.

If the pet isn't responding well to these commands, says Aussie Pet Doors, it may be wise to rewind a little and jump back a few steps in the training process. If a pet hasn't learned a new trick or command in a while, it doesn't mean that they are incapable of it - it simply means that they may need a refresher in the learning process. Start slowly and build up to the final command, rewarding the pet along the way with kibble or treats. This will, of course, create a positive association with the bed in the pet's mind.

As the leading supplier of dog beds Australia-wide, Aussie Pet Doors reminds pet owners that consistency is key. A pet won't learn overnight, especially if they are used to being allowed on the couch whenever they've wanted. Keep rewarding the pet and persist with practising the new commands until the pet has the process down pat.

Please call us on 1300 558 577 to ensure someone can assist you, or email us at sales@australianpetdoors.com.au

