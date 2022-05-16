Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market to Top US$ 14 Bn Valuation by 2026: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, May 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for osteoporosis therapeutics is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2026, as per this new analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The osteoporosis therapeutics market is projected to surge to a valuation of US$ 14.2 Bn by the end of 2026. The demand for Osteoporosis Therapeutics is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 10.01 Bn by the end of 2022.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition that weakens the bones and makes them brittle. This condition is highly prevalent in old people, and since the aging population is increasing across the world at a significant pace, this will be a prime driver for market expansion. Increasing sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, and rising awareness of osteoporosis are other factors that will guide osteoporosis therapeutics market growth through the coming years.

However, lack of diagnosis of osteoporosis and longer time taken by regulatory authorities to approve osteoporosis drugs are expected to constrain osteoporosis therapeutics market potential through 2026. Osteoporosis drug manufacturers are focusing on launching new drugs and commercializing them to ensure maximum market penetration.

In April 2022, Pfenex Inc., a biotechnology company, announced the commercialization of the Teriparatide Injection by its commercialization partner Alvogen in the United States. This will be used for postmenopausal women suffering from osteoporosis and other applications as well.

Which Regional Markets Should Osteoporosis Therapeutic Drug Suppliers Focus On?

“North America Expected to Account for Highest Osteoporosis Therapeutics Demand”

The North America osteoporosis therapeutics market is anticipated to have a bright outlook over the coming years and will hold a dominant market share in the global landscape.

Increasing sedentary lifestyles, rising instances of osteoporosis, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare spending potential are expected to be major factors influencing shipments of osteoporosis drugs through 2026.

The Europe osteoporosis therapeutics market is expected to hold a significant market share in the global landscape throughout the forecast period. Increasing spending on research and development activities are expected to prominently influence osteoporosis therapeutics market potential in this region.

South Asia and East Asia are predicted to provide lucrative opportunities for osteoporosis therapeutics market players. Rising awareness of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing aging population in the aforementioned regions are expected to majorly influence osteoporosis therapeutics market growth.

Malaysia, India, and China are anticipated to be rewarding markets for osteoporosis drug suppliers.

Key Segments Covered in the Osteoporosis Therapeutics Industry Survey

Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class: Bisphosphonates Selective Estrogen Inhibitor Modulators (SERM) Parathyroid Hormone Therapies Calcitonin Rank Ligand Inhibitors



Osteoporosis Therapeutics Ma rket by Route of Administration : Oral Osteoporosis Therapeutics Injectable Osteoporosis Therapeutics Other Routes of Administration



Competitive Landscape

Osteoporosis drug manufacturers are increasing their investments in the research and development of novel drugs to fast-track new launches. Osteoporosis treatment injections are gaining popularity and market players are trying to launch these to advance their revenue potential in the global market.

In October 2021, Entera Bio, a leading biotechnology company, posted crucial data for its oral osteoporosis drug formulation trial that is in its mid-stage. The company moved ahead to phase 3 registration of this study.





Key players in the Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market-

Allergan Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Egalet Corporation

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key Takeaways from South Asia & Oceania Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Study

In 2022, the global osteoporosis therapeutics market stands at a net value of US$ 12.7 Bn.

The osteoporosis therapeutics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2026, and reach US$ 14.2 Bn by the end of 2026.

Increasing aging population and rising prevalence of osteoporosis are major factors driving market growth.

Longer approval times and lack of diagnostic equipment are expected to hamper osteoporosis therapeutics market potential to some extent through 2026.

In 2022, the U.S. osteoporosis therapeutics market accounts for around 41% of the global market share.

The market for osteoporosis therapeutics in China is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2026.

