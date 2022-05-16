Casino Group communication

English French

Paris, 16th May 2022,

In response to market rumors reported by the press, Casino confirms it has launched a process to sell GreenYellow with a view to a potential transaction by the end of the year.

No binding offer has been received by Casino to date, and no final decision has yet been made on this project.

