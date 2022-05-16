Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 6 May 2022 until 13 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 427,020 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 59.42 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 6 May 2022 68,543 63.1527 4,328,676 9 May 2022 69,336 57.9774 4,019,921 10 May 2022 70,250 57.3087 4,025,936 11 May 2022 71,732 59.3061 4,254,145 12 May 2022 73,474 57.0217 4,189,612 13 May 2022 73,685 61.798 4,553,586 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 1,277,457 72.3607 92,437,671 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 1,704,477 69.1177 117,809,547

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 5,770,227 own shares, corresponding to 0.47% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

