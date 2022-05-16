Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 6 May 2022 until 13 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 427,020 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 59.42 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
6 May 202268,54363.15274,328,676
9 May 202269,33657.97744,019,921
10 May 202270,25057.30874,025,936
11 May 202271,73259.30614,254,145
12 May 202273,47457.02174,189,612
13 May 202273,68561.7984,553,586
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		1,277,45772.360792,437,671
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme1,704,47769.1177117,809,547







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 5,770,227 own shares, corresponding to 0.47% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

