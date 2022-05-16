Energy partnership agreement between Vantaa Energy and SATO supports the achievement of SATO’s carbon neutrality target

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

In February 2022, Vantaa Energy and SATO signed an energy partnership agreement that aims to support the achievement of SATO’s carbon neutrality target by 2030.

Vantaa Energy leads the way in climate-friendly energy production and enables smooth everyday life for its customers by constantly developing climate-friendly energy services throughout the property lifecycle. SATO is one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers and makes carefree and sustainable rental housing available for its customers. The purpose of the cooperation between Vantaa Energy and SATO is to together promote and develop carbon-neutral energy solutions for the heating and cooling of buildings as well as new innovative ways to reduce energy consumption so that SATO will reach its targets in line with its strategy.

Improving the energy efficiency of properties cuts heating costs and is one of the most important actions taken by SATO to curb climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Vantaa Energy provides property energy efficiency services as convenient and low-cost services for enterprises.

− Vantaa Energy leads the way in low-emission and stable-priced heat production and provides its customers with a modern energy system and a broad range of services. Our diverse range includes services covering the entire lifecycle of properties all the way from effortless construction to improving property energy efficiency without major investments, says Business Director Matti Wallin, Energy Service Business, Vantaa Energy.

Vantaa Energy is already phasing out coal in city of Vantaa heating starting from this spring and will go fossil free in heat production by 2026. After that, Vantaa Energy will progress towards carbon negativity by 2030.

− Our greatest climate impacts are from energy consumption during the residential use phase and from the construction and repairs of our homes. We seek to improve energy efficiency at properties owned by us in several ways and aim to be carbon neutral by 2030 in terms of carbon dioxide emissions relating to energy use of properties. Together with Vantaa Energy, we are developing carbon-neutral energy solutions for the heating and cooling of buildings that will help us to reach our carbon-neutrality targets, says SATO Vice President for Investments Arto Aalto.



For more information contact:

SATO Corporation, Arto Aalto, Vice President, Investments

Phone +358 40 513 0702, arto.aalto@sato.fi



Vantaa Energy Ltd, Matti Wallin, Business Director, Energy Service Business

Phone +358 44 723 5782, matti.wallin@vantaanenergia.fi





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.



SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.



In 2021, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion.



Vantaa Energy is one of Finland’s largest city energy companies. We produce heat, electricity and energy efficiency services. We enable a smooth everyday life for our customers by producing constantly developing services in a climate-friendly way.



The energy sector plays a significant role in the mitigation of climate change. We want to be part of the solution. We are a growing circular economy energy company that invests in finding carbon-neutral energy solutions. We will phase out fossil fuels by 2026 and are progressing towards carbon negativity by 2030. www.vantaanenergia.fi