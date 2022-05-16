The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|5,165,237
|349.69
|1,806,225,247
|9 May 2022
|73,208
|354.51
|25,953,049
|10 May 2022
|74,227
|352.19
|26,142,133
|11 May 2022
|74,897
|352.03
|26,366,328
|12 May 2022
|75,644
|350.74
|26,531,263
|Accumulated under the programme
|5,463,213
|349.83
|1,911,218,020
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,494,508 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.
As of 10 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,798,078 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
