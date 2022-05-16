ALEIA Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

PARIS, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEIA, a leading collaborative AI SaaS Platform, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms" report. ALEIA was named in the Vendors of Multipersona DSML Platforms category. [1]

ALEIA is the first European open and collaborative AI SaaS platform to offer turnkey applications. Founded in 2020 by Antoine Couret and François Lainée, ALEIA is the meeting point between the offers of editors and the business needs of industrial sectors in terms of AI. After a first financing of 8 million euros - 2 million euros in equity and 6 million euros non-dilutive - the mention by Gartner recognizes ALEIA as a future solution to achieve the industrialization of AI.

ALEIA bases its solution on three differentiating elements:

Collaborative, giving the possibility for platform users to share their data while guaranteeing complete control over it, from R&D to production. This allows them to reach the critical size necessary to train algorithms and develop business applications.

, giving the possibility for platform users to share their data while guaranteeing complete control over it, from R&D to production. This allows them to reach the critical size necessary to train algorithms and develop business applications. OPEN STORE with algorithms and industrial assets to accelerate the development of applications. ALEIA already has a dozen AI partners, such as Cosmian, XXII, Qwam, LeVoiceLab, ITrust, Cliris, Linkurious, AG - and more partners are joining them across Europe to pool their resources on projects.

FULLY MANAGED WORKFLOW, with the ability to develop, secure and deploy AI projects on a single platform. This allows everyone involved in the development process to collaborate seamlessly to extract value from AI faster. To achieve this, ALEIA guarantees a sovereign and secure platform hosted by European cloud providers.

Thanks to its innovative platform, ALEIA brings a concrete answer to organizations and significantly reduces the development time of AI projects. ALEIA's ambition is to make AI accessible to all organizations, from the public to the private sector, from small companies to large corporations.

ALEIA already has several high-profile customers, in the private and public sectors, such as Disneyland Paris, Campus Cyber, DIAC or Val-de-Loire Numérique. ALEIA currently has a team of 35 people and plans to recruit 60 additional employees during 2022 in Paris and remotely across Europe.

Antoine Couret, CEO and Founder of ALEIA, said: "We feel the mention of ALEIA in this Gartner Market Guide Report is acknowledgment of the technical qualities of our platform, which we believe responds concretely to the challenges of AI: lack of skills and data. We are accelerating the development of AI projects, and thus enabling everyone to fully seize the opportunities of this revolution."

Gartner Disclaimer:

About ALEIA

Founded in late 2020 by Antoine Couret and François Lainée, ALEIA is the first European open collaborative AI platform - leveraging SaaS business model. With headquarters in Paris, ALEIA closed €8 million seed funding in 2021 and counts 35 team members with 8 paying high profile customers.

Some examples of projects built on top of the ALEIA Platform include Route optimization for Transportation & Carbon Footprint; Climate Change Mitigation tools; Cyber Intrusion Detection; Preventive maintenance in smart factories; Etc.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms", Pieter den Hamer, Carlie Idoine, Erick Brethenoux, Peter Krensky, Afraz Jaffri, Shubhangi Vashisth, Farhan Choudhary, Sumit Agarwal, Alexander Linden, 2 May 2022.

