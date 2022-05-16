Burning Rock Schedules First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Release on May 31, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on May 31, 2022. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong time) on the same day to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.



Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135640 U.S.: +1 3322089718 U.K.: +44 2036928124 Hong Kong: +852 30186768 China Mobile: 4008209615 China Landline: 8008207535 Conference ID: 8942518

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brbiotech.com/news-events/news-releases on May 31, 2022 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

