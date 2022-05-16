Global Hospital Lights Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Lights Market Forecast to 2028 - by Product Type, Technology and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hospital Lights market is expected to grow from US$ 5,432.01 million in 2021 to US$ 9,765.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Hospital lights are designed specifically for use in medical institutions. They are frequently built of sturdy materials and must be able to endure regular cleaning as well as a certain level of damage. As hospitals and other medical facilities must be as clean as possible, lighting must be resistant to water and chemicals.



The notable factors driving the growth of the hospital lights market include the increasing use of LED-based lighting fixtures, government initiatives to improve energy efficiency in hospitals, and advantages of LED over conventional lighting. Furthermore, elevated government support for the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions in hospitals has led to the rise in the use of LED-based lighting products over traditional lighting. Ongoing developments in lighting technology are likely to create lucrative market prospects during the forecast period. UV LED lights are a more secure lighting option than traditional lights. As UV light also serves as a disinfectant, it is also used for water and air treatment to control the spreading and survival of germs, eventually killing them. This factor is further propelling the adoption of UV LED lights across hospitals.



Due to robust healthcare infrastructure, Western European countries - such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK - have witnessed a comparatively moderate decline in their production activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The imbalance between the demand and supply sides during the lockdown phase in several European countries slightly limited the hospital light market growth in 2020 and 2021. However, government funding allocated for healthcare was redirected to frontline NHS issues, such as PPE availability and staffing, which resulted in low funds availability for the creation of new health and social care estate.



However, with the mitigation of the COVID-19 infection rate in late 2021, investments in hospitals infrastructure development and renovation have increased, which is likely to support the hospital lighting market growth. For instance, in 2021, governments in European countries announced Euro 3.7 billion to build 40 hospitals by 2030. In 2021, England built temporary hospitals to help cope with rising COVID-19 cases. In the third quarter of 2021, the redevelopment of Hospitacite Hospital Complex was started and the development of various hospital such as Lorrach Central Hospital campus, Galliera Hospital, and others is expected to drive the demand of hospital lights and eventually positively influence the hospital lights market growth.



The hospital lights market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into troffer, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, and others. By technology, the hospital lights market is segmented into fluorescent technology, LED technology, and others. By application, the hospital lights market is segmented into patient wards and ICUs, surgical suites, examination rooms, and others. Based on geography, the hospital lights market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.



Acuity Brands, Dragerwerk, Hubbell Incorporated, Signify Holdings, and BFW Inc are key players operating in the hospital lights market. Several important market players were analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.



