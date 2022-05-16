The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is expected to grow by $ 51.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.84% during the forecast period

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03391379/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the content delivery network (CDN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high server availability, efficient utilization of bandwidth, and high growth in video streaming.

The content delivery network (CDN) market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The content delivery network (CDN) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Video CDNs

• Non-video CDNs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing development of content delivery clouds as one of the prime reasons driving the content delivery network (CDN) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing pricing pressure on vendors and increasing mobility of CDNs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on content delivery network (CDN) market covers the following areas:

• Content delivery network (CDN) market sizing

• Content delivery network (CDN) market forecast

• Content delivery network (CDN) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading content delivery network (CDN) market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadmedia Corp., BT Group Plc, CacheNetworks LLC, CDNetworks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GTT Communications Inc., Internap Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., StackPath LLC, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the content delivery network (CDN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

