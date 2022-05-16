The Global Recycle Market is expected to grow by $ 4.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02998302/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the recycle market for plastic bottle industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of plastic bottles and their recycled forms, growing environmental pollution, and the need for the conservation of natural resources.

The recycle market for plastic bottle industry analysis includes the grade type segment and geographic landscape.



The recycle market for plastic bottle industry is segmented as below:

By Grade Type

• PET

• HDPE

• PP

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on recycling plastic by manufacturing companies as one of the prime reasons driving the recycle market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing stringency of the regulatory framework and making 100% bio-based pet bottles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on recycle market for plastic bottle industry covers the following areas:

• Recycle market for plastic bottle industry sizing

• Recycle market for plastic bottle industry forecast

• Recycle market for plastic bottle industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recycle market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Avangard Innovative LP, Complete Recycling LLC, ECO2 PLASTICS Inc., Ecoplast Solutions, Envipco Holding N.V., EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H., EVERGREEN A GREENBRIDGE Co., Ioniqa Technologies B.V., Loop Industries Inc., MoistureShield, NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES LLC, perPETual Technologies GmbH, Phoenix Technologies International LLC, PlastiKetic Co., PTP GROUP Ltd., Recycle Clear, UltrePET LLC, United Resource Recovery Corp., and Worn Again Technologies. Also, the recycle market for plastic bottle industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

