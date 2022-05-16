The Blister Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 18.32 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blister Packaging Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02080600/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the blister packaging market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits of blister packaging, the growing pharmaceutical industry in the US, and growing unit-dose packaging.

The blister packaging market in the US analysis includes technology and component segments.



The blister packaging market in the US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Thermoforming

• Cold forming



By Component

• Forming film

• Lidding material



This study identifies the emergence of contract packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the blister packaging market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, recent development and growing demand for sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blister packaging market in the US covers the following areas:

• Blister packaging market sizing

• Blister packaging market forecast

• Blister packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blister packaging market vendors in the US that include Amcor Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Andex Industries, Inc, Carton Service Inc., Combined Technologies Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Deufol SE, Honeywell International Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Lafayette Industries, Omnicell Inc., Rohrer Corp., Sinclair & Rush Inc., Sonoco Products Co., SouthPack, Tekni Plex Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Walter Drake Inc., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd. Also, the blister packaging market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02080600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________