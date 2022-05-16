Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Government Initiatives for New Semiconductor Production Units are Driving Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market - Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semiconductor fabrication material market size is forecast to reach US$84.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Semiconductor fabrication refers to the process of manufacturing semiconductor products. It can be defined as the materials that are used to pattern semiconductor wafers.

Materials such as silicon wafers, wet chemicals, industrial gases, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) slurry and pads, photomasks, sputter targets, photoresists for semiconductors, photoresists for EUV, electrostatic chucks, IC lead frame, and others, are generally used as the semiconductor fabrication materials. One of the major factors driving the growth of the semiconductor fabrication material market is the increasing use of digitally integrated ICs in the electrical and electronics, automotive, and telecommunication industry.

Also, the increasing growth of the semiconductor industry with rising advancements in the semiconductor solutions, is one of the primary reasons behind the upliftment of the semiconductor fabrication material market. For instance, as per the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) the global semiconductor industry sales in August 2021 registered US$47.2 billion, up 29.7% over August 2020's $36.4 billion total and 3.3 percent higher than July 2021's $45.7 billion total.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID 19 outbreak has impacted the development of the global semiconductor fabrication material market in 2020 owing to the lockdown measure in various region such as Asia-Pacific, North America and others. However, despite the Covid -19 pandemic, aerospace and defense contributed US$ 382 billion to the gross domestic product of the United States with US$ 90.6 billion from exports and has shown a growing trend as compared to 2019 with the export of US$ 40.6 billion, and revenue US$ 218.6 billion according to Aerospace and Defense Association.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market owing to rapid increase in electrical and electronic sector.

N-Type are the most commonly used semiconductor type which is used to obtain a majority charge carrier of free electrons making them more conductive than intrinsic semiconductors.

The rise in demand from various end-use industries like telecommunication, consumer appliances, and others are expected to boost the demand for the semiconductor fabrication material market during the forecast period.

High cost for raw material is the major restrain for the market growth.

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Segment Analysis - By Semiconductor Type



N-type segment held the largest share in the global semiconductor fabrication material market in 2021 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2022-2027. N-type semiconductors are key materials in the formation of p-n junctions, where a p-type and an n-type semiconductor are brought in close contact to create a depletion region. Holes and electrons recombine in this region and result in the production of light, thus obtaining Light Emitting Diodes (LED's).

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, China dominates the LED manufacturing market. In 2019, the total size of the North American LED luminaire market was estimated to be US$ 11.6 billion of which the United States was about US$ 8.14 billion. The growing LED industry as well as the Electronics Industry and new developments like the launch of new products, expansions, and acquisitions, are the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry



Electrical and electronics sector held the largest share in the global semiconductor fabrication material market in 2021 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.8%% in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2022-2027. The Semiconductors fabrication materials are used in the manufacture of different kinds of electronic devices, including diodes, transistors, chips control temperatures, timers, automated features and integrated circuits. Electrical and electronic appliances make life easier with smart technology and the internet of things is an advantage.

As a result, semiconductor chips help to work with multi-functionality feature to respond to rising demand & maintain standards, and highly durable services. According to IPC Economic outlook December 2021, the electronics industry, which includes categories such as components, loaded boards, computers, communications equipment, and consumer electronics is being increased by 2.6% in November 2021. The electrical and electronic sector sales have been increased by 30.6% as compared to 2019 and 12.8% in 2019-2021. Therefore, the growing electronic manufacturing will increase the demand for semiconductor fabrication material during the forecast period.



Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Segment Analysis - By Geography



Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the global semiconductor fabrication material market and growing at CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. China's semiconductor sector has expanded to become one of the largest in the world and also is the biggest consumer of chips. For instance, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the Chinese semiconductor industry is estimated to invest US$12.3 billion in 2021 and US$15.3 billion in 2022, on CAPEX contributing about 15% of the global total. On the other hand, the increasing investments in the semiconductor industry, with the rising installation of new plants will drive the market growth of Japan's semiconductor fabrication material. For instance, the Japanese government invested US$6.8 billion for domestic production of semiconductors to make the nation a major global provider of essential computer chips. Furthermore, India's semiconductor sector has expanded with the increasing government investment and rise in the end use industries such as energy and telecommunication, is driving the market growth of semiconductor fabrication material market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the India Briefing, in 2021 the government funded US$10 billion to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country, in order to attract large chip makers and make India as hi-tech production hub globally.



Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Drivers

Rise in demand from End use Industry



Increased use of semiconductors in various end-use industries such as telecommunication, consumer appliances, and others are expected to boost the demand for the semiconductor fabrication material market during the forecast period. The modern period of telecommunication commenced with the use of semiconductor devices in telecommunication technology. The transistors technology helped develop existing technology from narrow broadband to private packet-switched networks. 5G network is another technology achieved with the help of semiconductor technology and can transfer large amounts of data 100-200X faster than 4G LTE.

However, various components of the internet of things infrastructures like processors, modems, and logic chips helped increase memory output and performance. Therefore, the use of semiconductor devices in telecommunication is boosting the demand for semiconductor fabrication material during the forecast period. Power semiconductors consist of power sensors, SiC devices, power control integrated circuits, rectifier diodes. These devices are widely used in consumer appliances produced by semiconductor fabrication materials like chips, logic, wafer, memory, etc. According to the Association of Home Manufacturer appliances, the home appliances industry has generated US$198.14 billion throughout the U.S. economy and CAD 5.8 billion in output across Canada in 2020.



Increasing Government Initiative for new semiconductor production units



The government initiation plays a vital role in the development of any sector. The investment by the government helps to boost the demand and market share. The U.S. government has taken the initiation to fortify America's semiconductor supply chains through robust investments in U.S. chip production and innovation. In June 2021, the U.S government passed the fund to United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), broad competitiveness legislation that includes US$ 52 billion to bolster domestic chip manufacturing, research, and design.

The semiconductor industry has urged the U.S. House of Representatives to follow suit and send legislation to the President's desk to be signed into law. In addition, leading Chinese foundries and several foundry start-ups have accelerated their pace of building trailing-edge fabs. According to VLSI, China's memory and foundry capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the next 10 years. In 2020- 2021, semiconductors helped world to move steadily to overcome the hurdles faced by COVID-19. As semiconductor innovation and global chip demand continue their inextricable rise, government and industry must work together for the production of semiconductor. Therefore, the growing total cost of ownership will help in the development of semiconductor in the country and helping to increase the demand for semiconductor fabrication material during the forecast period.



Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Challenges

High Cost for Raw Material



In the recent time there has been an increase in the prices of raw materials that are used for Semiconductor fabrication material manufacturing such as silicon chips, wafers, industrial gases, and others owing to which there is an increase in the price of Semiconductor Fabrication Material as well. A silicone is made from the second-most abundant element on Earth which has become scarce, is increasing concern to car parts to computer chips. The shortage in silicon metal had cut the production in China, and prices has grown up in between May 2021 - October 2021.

Also, the costs of semiconductor are proportional to its function and performance in order to meet building code requirements. Semiconductors undergoes extensive research and testing to ensure that quality and performance standards are met, and as a result, it is more highly priced. Therefore, all the above factors significantly contribute towards the high cost of semiconductors, thereby posing as a significant challenge for the semiconductor fabrication material market during the forecast period.



Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the global semiconductor fabrication material.

Major players in the global semiconductor fabrication material market are:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumco Corporation

Air Liquide S.A

JSR Corporation

Versum Materials Inc.

Globalwafers

Sumitomo Chemical,

Photronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

