The Global Tissue Paper Market is expected to grow by $ 25.86 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the tissue paper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns about health and hygiene driving the demand for tissue papers in developing economies, rise in hospitalizations and healthcare expenditure, and the adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors.

The tissue paper market analysis includes application, distribution channel, and product segments and geographic landscape.



The tissue paper market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Specialty stores

• Online retail

• Others



By Product

• Toilet paper

• Facial tissue

• Paper towel

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the tissue paper market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on product premiumization and strong growth of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tissue paper market covers the following areas:

• Tissue paper market sizing

• Tissue paper market forecast

• Tissue paper market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tissue paper market vendors that include American Paper Converting Inc., Carmen Tissues S.A.E, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, MPI Papermills Inc., Paper Mart, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Sinar Mas., SOFIDEL S.P.A. AND SOFFASS S.P.A. DPO, The Procter and Gamble Co., The SCA Group LLC, and Unicharm Corp. Also, the tissue paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

