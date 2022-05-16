The Global E-learning Market is expected to grow by $ 1.72 tn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-learning Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095418/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by learning process enhancements in the academic sector, a rise in cost-effective content development, and rising student engagement in classrooms through gamification.

The e-learning market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The e-learning market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• Corporate

• K-12



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• MEA

• North America

• South America

• Europe



This study identifies the increase in adoption of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in cloud computing solutions for the academic sector and the rise of industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-learning market covers the following areas:

• E-learning market sizing

• E-learning market forecast

• E-learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Also, the e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01095418/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________