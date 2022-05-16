Insights on the Surface Mining Global Market to 2031 - Players Include Parenti Global, American Mine Services, Macmahon and BCM International

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Mining Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global surface mining market to accurately gauge its potential development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the surface mining market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the surface mining market will progress during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the surface mining market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the surface mining market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the surface mining market. The report estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the surface mining market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the surface mining market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Global Surface Mining Market

The report provides detailed information about the global surface mining market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the market growth. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global surface mining market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which methodology segment would emerge as a major revenue generator for the global surface mining market during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the competitive global surface mining market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global surface mining market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global surface mining market?

Which application segment is expected to offer maximum potential in the global surface mining market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Definitions

2.3. Market Indicators



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Degree of Competition

3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. List of Technology Providers



4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Methodology

5.1. Key Findings and Introduction

5.2. Global Surface Mining Market Value Share Analysis, by Methodology, 2020-2031

5.2.1. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Strip Mining, 2020-2031

5.2.2. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Open-pit Mining, 2020-2031

5.2.3. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Mountaintop Removal, 2020-2031

5.2.4. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Dredging, 2020-2031

5.2.5. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Highwall Mining, 2020-2031

5.2.6. Global Surface Mining Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Methodology



6. Global Surface Mining Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

6.2.1. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Coal Mining, 2020-2031

6.2.2. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Metal Mining, 2020-2031

6.2.3. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Mineral Mining, 2020-2031

6.2.4. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Others, 2020-2031

6.3. Global Surface Mining Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Global Surface Mining Market Analysis, by Region, 2020-2031

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Surface Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

7.3. Global Surface Mining Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



8. North America Surface Mining Market Analysis, 2020-2031

9. Europe Surface Mining Market Analysis, 2020-2031



10. Asia Pacific Surface Mining Market Analysis, 2020-2031



11. Latin America Surface Mining Market Analysis, 2020-2031



12. Middle East & Africa Surface Mining Market Analysis, 2020-2031



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Surface Mining Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

13.1.1. Perenti Global Limited

13.1.1.1. Company Details

13.1.1.2. Company Description

13.1.1.3. Business Overview

13.1.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.1.5. Strategic Overview

13.1.2. American Mine Services

13.1.2.1. Company Details

13.1.2.2. Company Description

13.1.2.3. Business Overview

13.1.2.4. Strategic Overview

13.1.3. Macmahon

13.1.3.1. Company Details

13.1.3.2. Company Description

13.1.3.3. Business Overview

13.1.3.4. Financial Overview

13.1.3.5. Strategic Overview

13.1.4. BCM International Group

13.1.4.1. Company Details

13.1.4.2. Company Description

13.1.4.3. Business Overview

13.1.5. LAXYO

13.1.5.1. Company Details

13.1.5.2. Company Description

13.1.5.3. Business Overview

13.1.6. Mining Plus

13.1.6.1. Company Details

13.1.6.2. Company Description

13.1.6.3. Business Overview

13.1.7. GMS Mine Repair & Maintenance

13.1.7.1. Company Details

13.1.7.2. Company Description

13.1.7.3. Business Overview

13.1.8. BAI GROUP LLC

13.1.8.1. Company Details

13.1.8.2. Company Description

13.1.8.3. Business Overview

13.1.9. Technica Mining

13.1.9.1. Company Details

13.1.9.2. Company Description

13.1.9.3. Business Overview

13.1.9.4. Strategic Overview

13.1.10. Banks Group

13.1.10.1. Company Details

13.1.10.2. Company Description

13.1.10.3. Business Overview

13.1.11. NOVATON AG

13.1.11.1. Company Details

13.1.11.2. Company Description

13.1.11.3. Business Overview

13.1.11.4. Financial Overview

13.1.11.5. Strategic Overview

13.1.12. DAY Group

13.1.12.1. Company Details

13.1.12.2. Company Description

13.1.12.3. Business Overview



14. Primary Research - Key Insights



15. Appendix



16. Research Methodology and Assumptions



