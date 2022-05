English Danish

Claus Baunkjær resigns as member of the Board of Directors, including as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen.

On 16 May 2022 Louise Friis was elected new member and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors in A/S Storebæltsforbindelsen by an extraordinary general meeting.

CV with background information on Louise Friis is attached.

Attachment