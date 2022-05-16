New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277186/?utm_source=GNW





The global x-ray systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $14.19 billion in 2021 to $15.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The market is expected to grow to $18.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.



The X-ray devices and equipment market consist of sales of X-ray devices and equipment and related services. X-ray systems are used for the diagnosis and imaging of patients suffering from various diseases.



The main types in the x-ray devices and equipment are portable type and stationary type.The portable x-rays refer to the devices that are smaller and can be moved easily and the dental professionals can capture the x-ray images easily without calling the patient to the room.



The various image types are 2D images, 3D images, and 4D images.The various product types are computed tomography; mobile X-Ray devices, C-arm devices, dental X-ray, mammography, and others.



The various technologies involved are analog X-Ray machines and digital X-ray machines. These are applicable in cardiovascular, respiratory, mammography, dental, orthopedics, and others.



Western Europe was the largest region in the X-ray devices and equipment market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in X-ray devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising incidence of injuries occurring worldwide is driving the medical diagnostic X-ray systems, devices, and equipment market.Increasing accidents, sports injuries, severe muscle damages, bone injuries, and others are rising the market for diagnostic equipment, especially X-ray systems devices and equipment market.



According to the Labour Force Survey 2019, 693000 workers sustained a non-fatal injury.With the increase in injuries and accidents across the globe, the number of urgent care facilities offering services such as blood tests, stitching, and X-rays also increased.



For instance, According to the Urgent Care Association 2019, the number of urgent care centers has grown from approximately 6,100 in 2013 to over 9,600 in 2019.



Hazardous radiation effects and increasing health concerns hinder the X-ray systems devices and equipment market growth.Diagnostic imaging procedures use x-rays systems devices and equipment that release electromagnetic waves or particles called ’ionizing radiation.



This radiation coming from man-made sources such as X-rays, CT scans, nuclear medicine scans, and PET scans carry major health hazards.Low doses can also cause cancer in the long run.



According to the American Cancer Society 2020, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths were estimated in the United States. When doses exceed certain levels it causes skin burns and acute radiation syndrome. According to a global survey conducted by NCBI on radiation overexposure accidents, around 2390 people were over-exposed to radiation, out of which 190 died.



The X-ray systems devices and equipment market is witnessing a rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions.Mergers and acquisition activity is being driven mainly by companies intending to diversify their business into the medical/diagnostic imaging and radiology businesses.



In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a company manufacturing x-ray devices and equipment based in Germany acquired Varian for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the companies will address the need for precision and diagnosis of cancer care and aim to fight back cancer, and also create a unique portfolio of laboratory diagnostics, imaging, and artificial intelligence.



Varian is a company manufacturing x-ray devices and equipment based in the United Kingdom.



National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP), in response to FDA’s initiative to reduce unnecessary radiation exposure from medical imaging devices, recommended minimizing medical radiation exposure by proposing a new radiation vital sign risk score.This aids quality of care and patient safety from diagnostic X-ray systems by calculating potential harm from additional exposure to medical radiation.



The incorporation of vital signs into these electronic medical devices helps in taking protective measures.The Advisory Committee on X-ray and Radium Protection, of NCRP, provided approaches and modalities that use less or no ionizing radiation for medically appropriate and safe patient care.



For instance, In November 2021, according to Control Rad, controlling radiation exposure, a medical technology company operating in the x-ray devices and equipment market, found that there is a decrease in the radiation exposure of 57% to the thyroid of the first cardiologist, and using in the second dose of the to the secondary cardiologist’s thyroid procedure by using controlled, it was found a reduction of 49%. The FDA had cleared ControlRad Select commercially available through Boston Scientific and retrofits on facilities’ existing Siemens imaging systems.



In January 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA acquired Core Medical Imaging, Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would strengthen Shimadzu’s healthcare business and expand its medical systems division in North America to cater to the demands of the region and capitalize on the market.



Core Medical Imaging, Inc., is a US-based medical equipment company offering various medical products and devices, surgical equipment, diagnostic and X-ray systems, apparatus, and other medical instruments. It was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Washington, United States.



The countries covered in the X-ray devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.

