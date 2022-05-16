Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Skin Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global cosmetic skin care market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global cosmetic skin care market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global cosmetic skin care market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global cosmetic skin care market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global cosmetic skin care market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global cosmetic skin care market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global cosmetic skin care market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Cosmetic Skin Care Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the cosmetic skin care market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global cosmetic skin care market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends of the global cosmetic skin care market?

What is the revenue of the global cosmetic skin care market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global cosmetic skin care market?

Who are the leading manufacturers of the global cosmetic skin care market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Trade Analysis

5.4.1. Top 10 Importing Countries

5.4.2. Top 10 Exporting Countries

5.5. Key Market Indicators

5.5.1. Skin Care Industry Overview

5.5.2. FMCG Market

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Value Chain Analysis

5.9. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2027

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



6. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2017 - 2027

6.2.1. Medicated

6.2.2. Non-medicated

6.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Type



7. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

7.1. Overview

7.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2027

7.2.1. Antioxidants

7.2.2. Scrubs & Exfoliants

7.2.3. Moisturizers

7.2.4. Skin Lightening

7.2.5. Acne Treatment

7.2.6. Depigmentation

7.2.7. Anti-Aging

7.2.8. Tan Removal

7.2.9. Others

7.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



8. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By Form

8.1. Overview

8.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By Form, 2017 - 2027

8.2.1. Creams

8.2.2. Gel & Lotions

8.2.3. Oils

8.2.4. Sheet Masks

8.2.5. Powder

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Form



9. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Areas

9.1. Overview

9.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application Areas, 2017 - 2027

9.2.1. Facial Care

9.2.2. Eye Care

9.2.3. Body Care

9.2.4. Foot Care

9.2.5. Intimate Care

9.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Application Areas



10. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Overview

10.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2027

10.2.1. Online

10.2.1.1. E-commerce Websites

10.2.1.2. Company-owned Websites

10.2.2. Offline

10.2.2.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

10.2.2.2. Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

10.2.2.3. Departmental Stores

10.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



11. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11.1. Overview

11.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017 - 2027

11.2.1. Men

11.2.2. Women

11.3. Incremental Opportunity, By End User



12. Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12.1. Overview

12.2. Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, By Region, 2017 - 2027

12.2.1. North America

12.2.2. Europe

12.2.3. Asia Pacific

12.2.4. Middle East & Africa

12.2.5. South America

12.3. Incremental Opportunity, By Region

13. North America Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Europe Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Asia Pacific Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast

17. South America Cosmetic Skin Care Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.1.1. Market Share Analysis (%)

18.1.2. Product Comparison

18.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

18.2.1. Beiersdorf AG.

18.2.1.1. Company Overview

18.2.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.1.3. Revenue

18.2.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.2. Coty Inc.

18.2.2.1. Company Overview

18.2.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.2.3. Revenue

18.2.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.3. Estee Lauder Inc

18.2.3.1. Company Overview

18.2.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.3.3. Revenue

18.2.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.4. Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

18.2.4.1. Company Overview

18.2.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.4.3. Revenue

18.2.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.5. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

18.2.5.1. Company Overview

18.2.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.5.3. Revenue

18.2.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.6. L'OREAL PARIS

18.2.6.1. Company Overview

18.2.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.6.3. Revenue

18.2.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.7. Procter & Gamble

18.2.7.1. Company Overview

18.2.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.7.3. Revenue

18.2.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.8. Revlon

18.2.8.1. Company Overview

18.2.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.8.3. Revenue

18.2.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.9. Shiseido Company

18.2.9.1. Company Overview

18.2.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.9.3. Revenue

18.2.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.2.10. Unilever

18.2.10.1. Company Overview

18.2.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.2.10.3. Revenue

18.2.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview



19. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oicd6e

Attachment